(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
'AAA(EXP)' rating
with Stable Outlook to Royal Bank of Canada's (RBC, 'AA'/ F1+',
Stable Outlook)
Series CB13 USD-denominated jumbo five-year soft bullet mortgage
covered bonds.
The bonds are the fourth series of registered issuance following
the approval of
RBC's program under the recently enacted Canadian covered bond
legislation and
inaugural CAD-equivalent 5.7 billion issuance (Series CB10, CB11
and CB12).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of RBC's mortgage covered bonds is based on the
issuer's Long-term
Issuer Default rating (IDR) of 'AA', Fitch Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 3
(moderate high risk) and the program's contractual asset
percentage (AP) of 93%,
which provides more protection than Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP
of 95%. The
contractual AP is sufficient to support the rating on an 'AA+'
probability of
default (PD) basis.
As of August 2013, CAD-equivalent 16.3 billion soft bullet bonds
were
outstanding under the program. They are secured by a CAD 38.3
billion cover
pool consisting of uninsured Canadian residential mortgages.
Fitch's AAA
breakeven AP is driven by a WA PD of 14.9% and a WA RR of 68.1%
on the cover
pool in an 'AAA' scenario. The assets have a WA residual
maturity of
approximately 2.3 years while the covered bonds, including
Series CB13, have a
WA residual maturity of 4.3 years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
RBC's covered bonds' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade
if any of the
following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by four notches
to 'A-', or (ii)
the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis exceeded
95%. The covered
bonds' rating could be maintained even if the D-Cap was reduced
to 0 (full
discontinuity), subject to a satisfactory level of AP, given the
issuer's
current IDR of 'AA' which enables the bonds to reach 'AAA'
taking only
recoveries into account.
Fitch breakeven AP for a given covered bond's ratings will be
affected by, among
others, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding
covered bonds,
which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuances. Therefore it
cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Purwin
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0269
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Rachel Brach
Director
+1-212-908-0224
Committee Chairperson
Rui Pereira
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0766
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' (Sept. 4, 2013);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds ' (May 13,
2013);
--'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinance Stress
Addendum' (June 3, 2013);
--'Canadian Residential Mortgage Loan Loss Model Criteria' (May
15, 2013)
