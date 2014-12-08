(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/SYDNEY, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Abans Plc's
(Abans; BBB+(lka)/Negative) senior unsecured redeemable
debenture issue of up to
LKR2bn a final National Long-Term rating of 'BBB+(lka)'.
The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on
21 November
2014, and follows the receipt of documents conforming to
information already
received. The debentures are rated in line with Abans' National
Long-Term Rating
as they will rank equally with the company's other senior
unsecured creditors.
The debenture is expected to be issued in three tranches with
maturities of
three, four, and five years at fixed coupon rates. The proceeds
will be used to
re-finance part of the company's short-term borrowings and will
help reduce
Abans' exposure to refinance and interest rate risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weakening Credit Metrics: Abans' net leverage, as measured by
adjusted net
debt/EBITDAR (excluding finance subsidiary Abans Finance Plc),
increased to
8.05x in the financial year ended 31 March 2014 (FY14) from
5.25x in FY13.
Abans' fixed-charge coverage (EBITDAR/gross interest + rent,
excluding Abans
Finance Plc) deteriorated to 0.82x in FY14 from 1.34x in FY13.
The deterioration
was mainly due to EBITDAR margin (excluding Abans Finance Plc)
contracting to
6.5% in FY14 from 9.2% in FY13 because of subdued demand,
intense competition
and a shift towards lower margin products. Although the company
has plans to
reduce its debt, Fitch expects Abans' leverage to remain above
4.5x in the
medium term due to a weak recovery in EBITDAR margins.
Leading Consumer Durable Retailer: Abans is one of the leading
retailers of
consumer durables in Sri Lanka, and it has a strong brand
portfolio and
extensive distribution network. Abans' revenues are supported by
its in-house
hire-purchase operations, which contributed to 40% of the
revenues in FY14.
Abans's hire-purchase book is prudently managed with higher down
payment
requirements and an efficiently and closely monitored recovery
system, which has
helped the company maintain a low delinquency rate.
Real Estate Project Risk: Abans's investment in a mixed-use
development called
Colombo City Centre will be capped at LKR1.9bn, most of which
was incurred in
FY14. Even though the equity contribution is capped, any delay
in debt funding
or pre-sales of the project could result in further capital
calls for Abans.
Furthermore, any delays to construction, which is due to run
from FY15-FY17
could increase the business risk for Abans. Abans is undertaking
the project,
which has retail, hotel, and apartment components, with
Singapore-based Silver
Needle Hospitality.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- A sustained increase in Abans' adjusted net debt/EBITDAR
excluding Abans
Finance Plc to over 5.5x
- Fixed-charge coverage reducing below 1.25x on a sustained
basis
- A material delay in progress on the Colombo City Centre
project or additional
capital calls for the project
- Any delay in the scheduled repayments from related parties.
Positive: No positive rating action is expected given that the
rating is on
Negative Outlook. However, future developments that may
individually or
collectively lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable
include:
- Smooth progress of the Colombo City Centre project, which will
limit Abans'
financial liability to the initial investment value.
- Improvement in the retail environment as reflected in
sustained improvement in
EBITDAR margins above 7%
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA
Vice President
+94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Center Colombo 01
Secondary Analyst
Shyamila Serasinghe
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 28 May 2014, and
'National Scale
Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.