(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Admiral
plc's (Admiral,
holding company Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of A-/Stable) issue
of subordinated
debt securities of GBP200m a 'BBB-' final rating. The notes are
rated three
notches below Admiral's IDR of 'A-' to reflect their
subordination and loss
absorption features, in line with Fitch's notching criteria.
The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the
bond issuance
and receipt of documents conforming to the information
previously received. The
final rating is the same as the expected rating Fitch assigned
on 20 June 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The securities have a 10-year bullet maturity and pay a 5.5%
fixed coupon
semi-annually. The scheduled maturity date is 25 July 2024. The
notes include
interest deferral features which are triggered if regulatory
solvency is at
risk.
Following the bond issuance, Admiral's Fitch-calculated
pro-forma financial
leverage based on FY13 numbers is 27.6%, in line with Fitch's
medians for
companies rated in the 'A' category. Fixed-charge coverage is
expected to be
solid given Admiral's strong track record of earnings
generation.
The subordinated bond has been structured to qualify as Lower
Tier 2 capital
under current UK regulations and to count as Tier 2 capital
under Solvency II.
According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is
classified as 100%
capital within Fitch's own capital assessment and is classified
as 100% debt for
the agency's financial leverage calculations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term given Admiral's
concentrated business
profile and limited geographical diversification.
A downgrade could be triggered by a substantial erosion of
capital, equivalent
to a sustained increase in net underwriting leverage
(premiums/equity) to 1.5x
(2013: 0.9x). A marked deterioration in technical and/or overall
profitability,
particularly compared with peers, could also result in a
downgrade.
A downgrade may also result from a loss of its co-insurance
contract, resulting
in an immediate and significant increase in capital requirements
and/or
significant falls in business volumes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13
November 2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.