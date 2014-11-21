(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Slovenian
composite
insurer Adriatic Slovenica Zavarovalna druzba d.d. (Adriatic
Slovenica) an
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'BBB-' and its
holding company, KD
Group, financna druzba, d.d. (KD Group) an Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BB-'
The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect KD Group's strong market position in the
Slovenian insurance
and asset management market and its adequate capitalisation.
However, the
ratings are limited by the group's high financial leverage, its
historically
weak profitability and its relatively small size.
Fitch regards KD Group as having a small market position and
size/scale, based
on global benchmarks, with total assets of EUR0.8bn, gross
written premiums
(GWP) of EUR316m and shareholders' funds of EUR109m at end-2013.
Nevertheless,
it is one of the largest financial service providers in the
Balkan region, with
Adriatic Slovenica being the second-largest insurer in Slovenia
and the group's
asset management operations having a market share of around 21%
in the Slovenian
mutual fund market. Fitch views this strong position in the
local market as a
rating positive.
KD Group's high financial leverage of 51% at end-2013 is a
negative rating
driver. However, Fitch views positively that the group has been
reducing
leverage since 2008.
Fitch views KD Group's capitalisation as "adequate" on a
consolidated basis as
measured by the agency's Prism factor-based capital model. While
Adriatic
Slovenica reported a strong regulatory solvency ratio of 175% at
end-2013, the
KD Group consolidated Prism score is negatively affected by the
group having a
high amount of goodwill on its balance sheet, which Fitch does
not give credit
for in its capital assessment.
KD Group reported a profit in 2013 of EUR6.6m, following losses
between 2009 and
2012 driven by its underperforming bank business (which was
disposed of in 2012)
and losses from other non-core corporate affiliates affected by
the financial
crisis. The insurance company, Adriatic Slovenica, has been
consistently
profitable, reporting annual net income of over EUR10m for each
of the past five
years and an average return on equity of 18%. Fitch expects the
group to remain
profitable in 2014, following reported half-year net income in
1H14 of EUR4.2m
(1H13: EUR4.4m).
KD Group plans to divest most non-core assets and focus on its
core insurance
and asset management businesses. Fitch expects this to improve
the group's
performance and generate extra cash flow over the next three
years.
As 74% of the group's assets are held in Slovenian investments
and 94% of the
group's revenue is in Slovenia (BBB+/Stable), the group's
performance is exposed
to the local economy. This includes the risk of losses on the
EUR362.5m of
non-unit linked investments, and the risk of lapses on the
EUR216.3m of
unit-linked liabilities. For example, in 2013 write-downs on
Slovenian banks led
to losses of EUR16.3m for Adriatic Slovenica.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
KD Group's leverage falling to below 40% in combination with
stabilised
profitability could lead to an upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded if:
- The group fails to rollover or refinance its current debt; or
- It fails to build its cash balance at the holding company
through retained
earnings; or
- The group's consolidated capital position declines to a Prism
score of below
"adequate" for a sustained period of time.
