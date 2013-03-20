(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned AK
BARS Bank's (AB)
RUB5bn issue of BO-2 senior unsecured bonds with a final
maturity in March 2016,
an expected National Long-term rating of 'A+(rus)(EXP)'.
AB has a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BB-' with a
Negative Outlook, a National Long-term Rating of 'A+(rus)' with
a Negative
Outlook, a Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'B', a Viability
Rating of 'b',
and a Support Rating of '3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue's rating corresponds to AB's National Long-term Rating
('A+(rus)'/Stable).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
AB's National Long-term Rating reflects the moderate probability
of support from
the Republic of Tatarstan (RT; 'BBB-'/Stable). At the same time
Fitch has some
concerns, reflected in the Negative Outlook on the bank's IDR,
about (i) the
limited scope of recapitalisation measures so far, and (ii) the
reduced
financial flexibility of the RT government.
The National Rating and consequently the issue's rating may be
downgraded if the
bank suffers further losses from its high credit and market
risks without its
loss-absorbing capital being strengthened by RT. Although not
expected by Fitch,
any substantial change in ownership and/or governance structure
leading to
dilution of RT's control could also lead to a downgrade.
Changes in RT's ratings may also cause a corresponding change in
AB's Long-term
and issue ratings, although this would be less likely if RT was
upgraded.
For more information on the bank's ratings/drivers see 'Fitch
Downgrades Ak Bars
Bank to 'BB-'; Negative Outlook' dated 7 June 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Anna Erachina
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.