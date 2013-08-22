(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Aug 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned AK BARS Bank (ABB) a
Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' with Stable
Outlook.
Fitch has also assigned ABB's RUB5bn issue of senior unsecured bonds (series
BO-3) with a coupon rate of 8.85% and the final maturity in August 2016, a final
National Long-term rating of 'A+(rus)'. ABB's other ratings remained unaffected.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
The issue's rating corresponds to ABB's Long-term local currency IDR of 'BB-'
and National Long-term Rating of 'A+(rus)', which in turn reflect the moderate
probability of support from the Republic of Tatarstan (RT; 'BBB'/Stable).
Downward pressure on ABB's Long-term local currency IDR of 'BB-' and National
Rating and hence the issue's rating, could arise if there was any major
weakening in the relationship between RT and the bank, for example, as a result
of changes in any key senior regional officials or pressure from the federal
authorities for RT to divest its stake in the bank (although neither of these
are currently expected by Fitch).
Upside potential for ABB's Long-term local currency IDR of 'BB-' and National
Rating and hence the issue's rating may emerge if (i) its shareholding structure
is streamlined, resulting in a majority stake being held by the RT or an
RT-controlled entity; and/or (ii) ABB's related party business decreases and
corporate governance improves, thereby reducing the risk of support for the bank
being less politically acceptable or too costly.
For more information on the bank's ratings/drivers see 'Fitch Affirms Ak Bars
Bank to 'BB-'' dated 19 August 2013 at www.fitchratings.com.