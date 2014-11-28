(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Akbank A.G.'s forthcoming EUR300m senior unsecured bond issue a 'BBB-(EXP)' rating. The notes will have a five-year final maturity. KEY RATING DRIVERS The expected rating is in line with the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) assigned to Akbank A.G. Akbank A.G.'s IDRs are equalised with those of its parent, Akbank T.A.S., one of Turkey's leading banks. Akbank A.G. is an integral part of the group and the largest international subsidiary. The banks share management, risk and IT systems, deal flow, branding and customers. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs of Akbank A.G. and its parent are Stable. Akbank A.G's ratings are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3' Support Rating: '2' Contact: Primary Analyst Janine Dow Senior Director +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Radu Gheorghiu Analyst +44 20 3530 1253 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 31 January 2014 and National Scale Ratings Criteria dated 30 October 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.