Sept 9
Fitch Ratings has assigned Abu Dhabi-based Al Hilal
Bank a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and
Viability Rating of (VR) 'bb-'. The Outlook on the Long Term IDR is Stable. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Al Hilal Bank's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect an
extremely high probability of support from the UAE authorities and/or the Abu
Dhabi government (AA/Stable), if needed. Fitch's opinion of the high likelihood
of support is based on Abu Dhabi Investment Council's (ADIC) 100% stake in the
bank and the strong history of banking system support in the UAE. ADIC is a
fully owned investment arm of the Abu Dhabi government.
RATING SENSITVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to a change in
Fitch's view of the willingness or ability of the UAE authorities and/or the Abu
Dhabi government to provide sovereign support for Al Hilal. However, Fitch
recognises the bank's strong ownership and the long history of support in the
UAE for the banking system.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The VR reflects Al Hilal's small but growing franchise, limited track record,
and high concentrations in both the financing book and customer deposit base.
The VR also considers Al Hilal's improving profitability, generally healthy
asset quality, strong reserve coverage and satisfactory capitalisation.
Al Hilal is currently the third-largest Islamic bank in the UAE, with a small
domestic franchise (about 2% market shares in UAE financings), a consequence of
being a relatively young bank. In H113, gross financing increased 5.3%,
following robust growth in 2011 and 2012 (27.6% and 19.3% growth, respectively).
While Al Hilal has been successful in growing its customer base and gradually
improving the diversification of its financing book, it remains highly
concentrated by both sector and single-name exposures, as is common in the
region. Al Hilal aims to grow further and capture market share as part of its
new strategy. Balance sheet and net income growth should be achievable, in
Fitch's view, as the bank capitalises on an improving domestic operating
environment and capital support from its shareholder.
Net income increased to AED217m in H113 (H112: AED93m), driven by growth in both
retail and wholesale financing. Al Hilal's profitability ratios are
satisfactory, with an operating return on average equity of 12.2% and operating
return on average assets of 1.3% in H113. Pre-impairment operating profit should
provide sufficient capacity to absorb impairment charges as well as potential
moderate shocks from financing book concentrations.
As a new bank, Al Hilal has largely avoided the widespread real estate problems
that have negatively affected the UAE banking system since 2008, although the
bank does have a large government-related entity (GRE) exposure that is being
restructured.
At end-H113, the NPL ratio increased slightly to 1.6% (2012: 1.3%), which is the
lowest of the Fitch-rated UAE banks. Fitch expects NPLs to gradually increase as
the financing book seasons, although the improving domestic operating
environment should contain them at otherwise healthy levels. Past due (90 days
and above) but not impaired loans (PDNI) amounted to AED836m at end-H113,
equivalent to a further 3.4% of the financing book. Al Hilal expects these
exposures to be largely resolved by end-2013.
Customer deposits constitute about 90% of non-equity funding and grew 7% in H113
(2012: 27% yoy growth). As is common at UAE banks, the deposit base is highly
concentrated, with the 20-largest depositors accounting for a significant
portion of the total, mainly sourced from UAE government/government-related
entities. Al Hilal aims to grow the contribution of current and savings accounts
to its deposit base to reduce concentrations and lower funding costs. A large
portion of Al Hilal's deposit base has a contractual maturity of three months or
less, but large deposit balances are typically rolled over and have proven
stable. As part of its five-year strategy, the bank aims to gradually improve
its liquidity profile, by increasing its stock of liquid assets and potentially
accessing the capital markets to improve asset and liability mismatches.
At end-H113, the Fitch core capital ratio stood at 13.3%, which compares well
with its closest peers. In 2012, Al Hilal's capital cushion was boosted by
retained earnings and an AED500m capital contribution from ADIC. An undrawn
capital commitment from ADIC of AED910m is also available to fund business
growth, as and when needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Upside potential for the VR could arise from a resolution of the large PDNI
exposures that were present at end-H113. Further evidence of Al Hilal
implementing its strategy and building a track record with no material
deterioration in the bank's risk indicators would also be a positive rating
driver. Downside risk could arise if the strong growth in financing were to lead
to a material deterioration in asset quality, impacting the bank's profitability
and capitalisation.
Established in Abu Dhabi in 2008, Al Hilal offers a wide range of
sharia-compliant wholesale, retail, treasury and investment banking services. It
is fully owned by ADIC and is regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR assigned at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR assigned at 'F1'
VR assigned at 'bb-'
Support Rating assigned at '1'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'A+'