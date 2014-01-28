(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Indonesia-based
property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk's (ASRI, B+/Stable)
USD225m 9%
notes due 2019 a final 'B+' rating, with a Recovery Rating of
â€˜RR4â€™. The notes
are issued by Alam Synergy Pte Ltd and guaranteed by ASRI and
certain
subsidiaries.
The notes are rated at the same level as ASRIâ€™s senior
unsecured debt rating as
they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations
of the company. The rating action follows the receipt of
documents conforming to
information already received. The final rating is in line with
the expected
rating assigned on 7 January 2014.
Proceeds from the notes will be used to finance the tender offer
for its 2017
USD150m notes, project development and construction, redemption
of any remaining
2017 notes in 2015 and for general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Small Scale, Improved Diversification: The ratings reflect
ASRIâ€™s small scale,
project concentration and inherent volatility in the property
developments.
Historically, more than 50% of marketing sales derived from
ASRIâ€™s mature
township in Serpong, a satellite city in the western part of
Greater Jakarta.
Fitch expects the company to gradually achieve a more
diversified project mix as
ASRIâ€™s second township project at Pasar Kemis develops.
Management estimates
Pasar Kemis will account for about 43% of total marketing sales
in 2013 (2012:
18%).
Stability Amid Challenges: 2014 will be particularly challenging
for property
developments aimed at middle- and high-income buyers, such as
ASRIâ€™s Serpong
project, with stricter mortgage regulation and the upcoming
general election
dampening investorsâ€™ buying sentiment. Fitch expects the
higher presales at
ASRIâ€™s Pasar Kemis and steady recurring income from shopping
malls and cultural
parks to make up for the lower presales at Serpong.
Pasar Kemis is strategically positioned to capture the more
resilient demand
from middle- to low-income buyers, with more affordable pricing
and first-time
home buyers being exempted from the authoritiesâ€™ stricter
mortgage regulation.
Fitch expects sales at Pasar Kemis, which is located about 15 km
from Serpong,
to provide more stability to ASRIâ€™s earnings.
Rupiah Weakness Exacerbates Currency Mismatch: Property
developers with US
dollar-denominated borrowings have been hurt by the rupiahâ€™s
weakening, which
has increased their debt burden in terms of the currency that
they sell in. The
rupiahâ€™s significant depreciation and lower-than-expected
presales have
negatively impacted ASRIâ€™s leverage as measured by presales to
gross debt
(2013F: 0.95x). Nevertheless, Fitch expects ASRI to maintain a
leverage profile
appropriate for its rating, with presales/gross debt at above
0.75x over the
next 12 months, which underpins the Stable Outlook. ASRIâ€™s
well-distributed
maturity profile is an additional comfort, in particular with
the new issue
pushing out debt maturity until 2019 and after.
Established Track Record: The ratings also recognize ASRIâ€™s
low-cost, large land
bank inventory, strategic development locations, and track
record of successful
project executions. ASRI is one of the pioneers in developing
large-scale
townships in Serpong, which is now a popular alternative to
other areas in
Greater Jakarta. Fitch believes ASRI will be able to leverage on
its success
story at Serpong for future project launches, as it recently
demonstrated with
the higher-than-expected sales for project launches in Pasar
Kemis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-A sustained increase in leverage such that the ratio of
presales to gross debt
falls below 0.75x on a sustained basis (2014F: 0.80x)
-An increase in its exposure to non-core businesses
Positive rating action is not expected due to the cyclical
nature of ASRIâ€™s
property development business, the companyâ€™s small scale and a
lack of project
diversification.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, â€˜Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkageâ€™, dated 5 August 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
