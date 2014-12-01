(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/CHICAGO/SYDNEY, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned final
ratings of 'A+' to Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (Alibaba;
A+/Stable) USD300m
floating rate senior notes due 2017, USD1bn 1.625% senior notes
due 2017,
USD2.25bn 2.5% senior notes due 2019, USD1.5bn 3.125% senior
notes due 2021,
USD2.25bn 3.6% senior notes due 2024 and USD700m 4.5% senior
notes due 2034.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received. The final rating is in line
with the expected
rating assigned on 13 November 2014. The notes are rated in line
with Alibaba's
senior unsecured rating of 'A+' as they represent direct,
unconditional,
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Dominant Market Position: The ratings reflect Alibaba's dominant
position in
China's online shopping market. Alibaba has developed a
sophisticated ecosystem
that is difficult for rivals to replicate. The ratings also
benefit from
Alibaba's robust profitability and strong cash generation,
reflecting its
ability to monetise online shopping traffic through proven
online marketing and
transaction-based services. The large size and potential for
sustainable growth
in China's online shopping market help mitigate Alibaba's
limited geographical
diversification.
Thriving Ecosystem: As Alibaba's ecosystem grows, network
effects draw more
users, creating a virtuous cycle. The marketplaces are vital to
merchants and
highly valued by buyers. In addition, services offered by other
participants,
including the Alipay online payments system and 14 strategic
logistics partners,
further enhance the users' experience on Alibaba's platform.
Low-Risk, Monetisation Proven Model: Alibaba has developed a
marketplace
business model that is crucial to many online merchants'
long-term success.
Alibaba can expand rapidly without the risks and capital
requirements of
sourcing, merchandising and holding inventory borne by most
traditional or
online retailers. Alibaba has also developed a variety of
monetisation methods
on its marketplaces, which are well received by merchants and
buyers.
Sustainable Market Opportunity: Fitch expects rising private
consumption,
further penetration of online shopping and expanding product
categories to drive
the growth in China's online shopping market, which has already
surpassed the
size of the US market. iResearch expects China's online shopping
gross
merchandise value (GMV) to grow at a compound average growth
rate of 31% in
2013-2017.
Robust Profitability and Cash Generation: Fitch expects Alibaba
to maintain high
profitability and robust cash generation due to its asset-light
marketplace
business model. Excluding non-cash share-based compensation
expenses, adjusted
EBITDA margin was 59% in the financial year ended 31 March 2014
(FY14) and 52%
in 1HFY15. We expect free cash flow (FCF) margin to be over 40%
in the next two
to three years.
Alipay: Fitch believes that the non-ownership of Alipay does not
affect
Alibaba's credit quality. Under a 50-year agreement, Alipay
provides Alibaba
with payment services at preferential terms, an arrangement
overseen by
Alibaba's independent directors. Furthermore, Alibaba receives
37.5% of Ant
Financial Services' (Alipay's parent entity) pre-tax profit.
Although it is
outside the group, Alipay is crucial to Alibaba's business and
contracts ensure
that this relationship will continue to benefit Alibaba.
Low Leverage; Abundant Liquidity: Fitch expects Alibaba will be
able to maintain
a conservative capital structure with a strong net cash position
in the next few
years. While M&A will remain a feature of the Chinese internet
industry, we
expect Alibaba's pre-M&A FCF to be strong enough to fund most of
its M&A
ambitions in the next few years. Furthermore, Alibaba aims to
manage its
debt/EBITDA ratio within 1.5x.
Foreign Ownership Restrictions: Chinese law restricts foreign
equity ownership
in internet and online advertising companies in China. Alibaba
operates its
websites in China through contractually controlled, consolidated
and affiliated
Chinese entities. These variable interest equity (VIE)
arrangements are the
usual mechanism for overseas investors to participate in China's
restricted
sectors and are a credit weakness as they may not be as
effective in providing
control as direct ownership or may face legal challenges in the
future.
VIE Weaknesses Mitigated: Alibaba generates over 90% of revenue
from, and keeps
almost all the cash and assets within its wholly owned
subsidiaries in China
rather than at the contractually controlled, consolidated and
affiliated
entities. The alignment of Alibaba's and its affiliates'
objectives and the
company's continued good relationships with the government and
regulatory
authorities mitigate the risks from the VIE arrangements.
Notes Not Guaranteed: Fitch does not consider subordination of
the notes to be a
key credit issue. On issuance, neither Alibaba's subsidiaries
nor its controlled
VIE entities guarantee the notes. Therefore the notes are
structurally
subordinated to trade and funding creditors at these entities.
While the notes
are structurally subordinated on issuance to Alibaba's existing
USD8bn
syndicated term loan facility and the undrawn USD3bn revolving
credit facility
(RCF), we expect the term facility to be repaid through the
issue of the notes
and existing cash on hand.
Under the terms of the RCF agreement, the guarantee and share
security from
subsidiaries to the lenders also are automatically released upon
full
refinancing of the term facility. If this release has not taken
effect within 30
days of closing, equal guarantees will be provided to the notes
holders,
equivalent to those under the existing RCF and term loan
facility. As a result,
the RCF will rank pari passu with the notes.
In addition, we have not notched down the notes as, firstly the
company's
funding strategy is not to raise significant structurally
superior downstream
debt. Secondly, the company is unlikely to approach the
threshold of 2.0x-2.5x
prior-ranking debt/EBITDA at which we would consider notching
down the senior
unsecured ratings, given its target gross debt/EBITDA ratio of
1.5x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- sustained decline in operating cash flow
- significant M&A that negatively affect the operations or the
business profile
- failure to maintain a net cash position
- a shift to more aggressive financial policies that result in
sustained funds
flow from operation (FFO)-adjusted leverage above 1.5x
- evidence of greater government, regulatory or legal
intervention leading to an
adverse change in the company's operations, profitability or
market share
Positive: For the short to medium term, Alibaba's rating is at
its ceiling and
takes into account Fitch's expectation of profit growth. The
agency may consider
an upgrade if the company develops businesses that materially
diversify cash
generation away from operations that are subject to Chinese
government and
regulatory risk.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1 312-368-3210
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research:
Rating Technology Companies (9 August 2012)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Rating Technology Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.