(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Alternatifbank A.S.'s (ABank, BBB/Stable) upcoming USD-denominated guaranteed notes an expected 'A(EXP)' rating. The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already reviewed. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable English law guarantee from ABank's 74.25% shareholder, Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ, A/Stable). The expected rating of the notes is in line with CBQ's IDR to reflect Fitch's opinion that the guarantee ranks in line with unsecured and unsubordinated claims against CBQ and that CBQ intends and will be able to honour its commitments under the guarantee, if necessary. Additionally, although the notes themselves represent claims against Turkey-domiciled ABank, their expected rating of 'A(EXP)' is above the Country Ceiling of 'BBB' of Turkey. This is because, according to the draft agency agreement between ABank, CBQ and the Luxembourg branch of BNP Paribas Securities Services, any payments by CBQ under the guarantee are to be transferred directly into a New York City bank account as specified by BNP Paribas Securities Services in its capacity as fiscal agent. Consequently, cash flows under the guarantee are not subject to Turkish transfer and convertibility risks. The draft terms and conditions of the notes include a number of events of default that could trigger claims under CBQ's guarantee, including payment default on the notes by the issuer, cross default of the issuer or guarantor, liquidation of (or similar action against) the issuer or guarantor and nationalisation of the issuer or guarantor. ABank is a small bank operating in Turkey with 0.6% of total banking system assets at end-1Q14. It primarily focuses on SMEs. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating is sensitive to a change in CBQ's IDRs or in Fitch's assessment of CBQ's willingness or ability to honour its commitments under the guarantee Contact: Primary Analyst Banu Cartmell Director +44 20 3530 1109 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Radu Gheorghiu Analyst +44 20 3530 1253 Committee Chairperson Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.