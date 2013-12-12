(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Commonwealth Bank of
Australia's (CBA, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 28 issue of USD1.5bn
mortgage covered
bonds, due in December 2018 with a 12-month extendable maturity,
a rating of
'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has
affirmed CBA's
outstanding AUD15.3bn mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA', with a
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on: CBA's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-';
the unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2; and the asset
percentage (AP) used
in the asset coverage test (ACT) of 85.5%. The latter provides a
buffer compared
to the breakeven AP of 89.5%. The agency relies on the AP used
in the ACT as
Australia's Banking Act stipulates that assets held in excess of
this, through a
demand loan, do not form part of the cover pool at issuer
insolvency. The
Outlook on the covered bonds' ratings is Stable, which reflects
the Stable
Outlook on CBA's IDR.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP level of 89.5% supports a 'AA' rating
on a
probability of default (PD) basis, and allows for a two-notch
recovery uplift
for the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. The breakeven AP has
improved from
85.5% due to the agency's recently revised Australian
refinancing cost
assumptions and the implementation of indexation of property
prices as part of
the agency's analysis of mortgage loans.
Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted average
(WA) life of the
assets at 15.6 years, and that of the liabilities at 5.6 years.
The Fitch
breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected by,
among others, the
profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can
change over time, even in the absence of new issuance.
Therefore, it cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
The unchanged D-Cap of 2 is driven by the high risk assessment
of CBA's
liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is mainly driven by the
agency's view of
the liquidity gap mitigants, in the form of a three-month
interest reserve fund,
the 12-month extendable period for the issued soft bullet bonds,
and the
pre-maturity test for the issued hard bullet bonds. The
pre-maturity test allows
up to a six-month cure period, in the aftermath of an issuer
default, where a
scheduled hard bullet covered bond maturity falls due within the
test breach
period and has not been funded.
Fitch has updated its assessment of the cover pool-specific
alternative
management to moderate from low, reflecting the agency's view of
the IT systems,
processes, and the delivery and quality of data received by
Fitch compared to
CBA's peers. The moderate risk assessment assigned to systemic
alternative
management and privileged derivatives, and the very low risk
assessment of asset
segregation have remained unchanged.
In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's cumulative
WA frequency of
foreclosure at 7.7%, and a WA recovery rate of 67.2%. As of
October 2013, the
cover pool consisted of 122,449 loans secured by first-ranking
Australian
residential mortgages with a total outstanding balance of
AUD27.6bn. The
portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans that
have WA current
loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of 57.6%, a Fitch calculated WA
current indexed LVR of
55.7% and a WA seasoning of 47.7 months. Floating rate loans
represent 93.3% and
fixed rate loans 6.7% of the cover pool by balance. The mortgage
portfolio is
distributed geographically with the largest concentrations being
in New South
Wales (35.4%) and Victoria (31.8%).
RATING SENSITVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade should any of
the following
occur: CBA's IDR was downgraded by two or more notches; the
D-Cap fell by more
than two categories; or if the AP that Fitch takes into account
in its analysis
increased above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Commonwealth bank of
Australia. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4
September 2013;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013 ; and 'APAC Residential
Mortgage
Criteria', dated 1 August 2013; 'APAC Residential Mortgage
Criteria Addendum -
Australia', dated 1 August 2013; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
- Mortgage
Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 3 June 2013;
'Global Criteria for
Lender's Mortgage Insurance in RMBS', dated 1 August 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
