Sept 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned APETRA's EUR400m bond issue due 25 September 2023 an expected
Long-term local currency issue rating of 'AA(EXP)'. This is APETRA's second issue to be rated by
Fitch.The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is aligned with Belgium's Issuer Default Rating (AA/Stable) due to
APETRA's strategic importance for Belgium. By virtue of its status as a limited
liability company, APETRA is not subject to bankruptcy or liquidation
proceedings. The ratings take into account the strategic value of the company
for Belgium because of its public service role.
The European directive requires each member state to hold strategic oil stocks
to cope with the risks of supply disruptions. APETRA is the exclusive manager of
this obligation for Belgium. At end-2012 these stocks represented only 86 days
of net imports. This non-compliance with the new European directive applicable
since 1 January 1 2013 does not carry any penalties or sanctions. To comply with
the new European directive, APETRA estimates that it should reach its
stockholding requirement in 2013.
As a company performing a public service role, APETRA is subject to state
control. The chairman of the board of directors, which determines APETRA's
policy and monitors its operations, is appointed by the Minister of Energy. The
commissioner of the government ensures the law is upheld and administers
APETRA's statutes and management contract for the state.
APETRA does not enjoy formal state support. However, Fitch believes that if
necessary, government intervention would be rapid because of APETRA's strategic
role and the tight monitoring by the state of its finances.
Although APETRA does not aim to make a profit, it recorded a net profit of
EUR126.5m in 2012 compared with EUR122.1m in 2011. In accordance with its
status, this is incorporated into reserves. In the medium term, assuming an
intermediate scenario, APETRA estimated that cash flow would stabilise at about
EUR80m in 2013-2018.
At end-2012 debt totalled EUR1.270bn and represented 195% of equity or 9.4 years
of cash generated. Due to the short maturity profile of its loans, Fitch
estimates that APETRA is exposed to a refinancing risk in the medium term. To
mitigate this risk, APETRA's financial strategy is based on a diversification of
its funding and structure of interest rates.
In addition to long-term borrowings, APETRA has a EUR20m overdraft from Belfius
Bank Belgium SA. In any event, APETRA's liquidity is not guaranteed ultimately
by the state. However, given its strategic nature, Fitch believes that if
necessary, APETRA could benefit from support from the Belgian state. To date,
APETRA has not had to resort to this.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could follow a downgrade of the sovereign, an adverse change in the
legal framework, which Fitch considers unlikely at present, and a weakening of
support expected from the state. Conversely, a positive action on the rating of
Belgium would automatically be reflected in the rating of APETRA.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings are based on the following assumptions:
- An intermediate scenario (with a change of two percentage points on average
per year of crude oil prices).
- The implementation of the new European directive since 1 January 2013 which
implies a slight increase of the level of stock managed by APETRA.
APETRA is sensitive to the level of contribution collected on every litre of
petroleum product released for consumption by oil companies and distributors in
Belgium. Fitch estimates that the lack of definition of a minimum guaranteed
contribution to APETRA in case of lower oil prices reflects a risk in terms of
APETRA covering its costs.