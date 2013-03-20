(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/ISTANBUL, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Arcelik AS a
foreign currency senior unsecured rating of 'BB+', and the
company's prospective
5-10 years unsecured notes of up to USD1bn an expected rating of
'BB+(EXP)'. The
final rating of the bond is contingent upon Fitch receiving
final documents
conforming to information already received.
The expected rating for Arcelik's prospective bond is in line
with the company's
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook.
The notes are expected to be used to refinance exisiting
short-term debt and for
general corporate purposes. The notes will be direct,
unconditional,
unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of Arcelik AS and rank
parri passu with
all other other outstanding unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the
company. The bond includes a negative pledge provision binding
Arcelik, as well
as financial reporting obligations, restriction on certain
corporate
reorganisations, and a covenant limiting transactions with
affiliates that do
not comply with an arms-length principle.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Stable Financial Performance
Arcelik's 2012 financial results were broadly stable and within
Fitch's
expectations. Strong revenue growth driven by market share gains
was tempered by
flat profitability margins as a result of cost pressures,
especially from raw
materials. Free cash flow (FCF) was negative, albeit better than
expected, due
to working capital needs resulting from the top line growth.
Fitch expects
Arcelik to demonstrate a slight improvement in its 2013
financial metrics, but
remain at levels in line with the present ratings.
High Working Capital Needs
Although much reduced from 2011 levels, Arcelik still had a high
working capital
to sales ratio due to the Turkish market practice of the
manufacturer financing
a portion of customer purchases. The company is addressing its
working capital
management and Fitch believes there is scope to substantially
cut the cash drain
through improved inventory and receivables focus. Effective
working capital
management remains key to Arcelik achieving positive FCF
generation.
Strong Growth in International Markets
Arcelik has achieved strong top line growth in the past two
years outside
Turkey, taking advantage of more price-conscious consumers in
Western Europe as
well as its previous marketing and distribution network
expansion efforts.
Further growth in developed markets in the short to medium term
is likely as the
company continues to capitalise on its present momentum and
current market
trends, although this may place pressure on profitability as the
company focuses
on expanding market share. We note that the company retains
relatively limited
geographic diversity, which restricts the ratings.
Stable Adjusted Leverage
Arcelik's reported leverage is negatively impacted by its higher
than average
working capital needs, as a significant portion of durable goods
are sold on
credit in Turkey. While this is partly financed by Arcelik, the
consumer credit
risk is covered by bank letters of credit. Fitch adjusts
Arcelik's debt by
netting off the debt portion of trade receivables above 60 days
of revenues
(approximately TRY1.7bn at end-2012) to enable a more accurate
peer comparison.
On this basis, Arcelik's FFO-adjusted leverage was 2.3x at
end-2012 (from 2.1x
at end-2011), but is expected to improve to under 2x at
end-2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- Significant improvement in business profile
- Reduced structural FX risks
- Receivable-adjusted FFO gross leverage ratio below 1x
- FFO margins consistently above 10%
- FCF margin above 2% on a sustainable basis
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Receivable-adjusted FFO gross leverage ratio above 2.0x
- EBITDA margins below 10.5%
- Consistently negative FCF
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Cigdem Cerit
Analyst
+90 212 279 1065
Supervisory Analyst
Tom Chruszcz
Director
+48 22 338 6294
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16
00-103 Warsaw
Committee Chairman
Frederic Gits
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 84
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
