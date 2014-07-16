(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned A.R.T.S. Ltd.'s (ARTS) Tranche 37 and 38 final ratings of 'A-', with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the outstanding Tranche 24, 28, 29, 30 33, 34, 35 and 36 at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook, following the issue of new debt.

The agency has not assigned ratings to the other outstanding tranches (Tranche 21, 25, 26, 27, 31 and 32) but has considered their impact on the whole diversified payment rights (DPRs) programme in its rating analysis.

ARTS is a future flow transaction of DPRs originated by Akbank T.A.S. (Akbank, BBB-/Stable/F3). DPRs are essentially payment orders processed by banks, which can arise for a variety of reasons but mainly reflect payments due on the export of goods and services, capital flows and personal remittances. ARTS has purchased all present and future US dollar-, euro-, UK pound- and Swiss franc-denominated DPRs from Akbank, financed through issued debt backed by the DPRs. The programme has been in existence since 1999.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

GCA Score Supports Rating

Fitch has a Going Concern Assessment (GCA) score of GC1 on Akbank, based on its position as the fourth-largest (third-largest privately owned) bank in the financial system and its role in the Turkish economy. Akbank had unconsolidated assets of USD87.5bn as of March 2014, representing about 11.1% of total assets of banks in the financial system according to the Banks Association of Turkey.

Three-Notch Uplift

The GC1 enables Fitch to apply a three-notch uplift on ARTS' ratings over Akbank's local currency IDR of 'BBB-', supported by the stability, strength and diversification of the flows, size of the total outstanding notes relative to Akbank's overall indebtedness, strong debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) and Akbank's sound standalone profile.

Sovereign Risk Mitigated

When contemplating ratings above a country's Long-Term IDR, Fitch considers potential sovereign risk events consistent with the rating. These risks include transfer and convertibility, devaluation and, to some degree, nationalisation and expropriation.

Any controls on transfer or conversion of foreign exchange are mitigated in this transaction, as payments from the obligors are collected offshore. Fitch evaluated the potential for payment-diversion risk in this transaction and believes this risk is mitigated on several levels such as acknowledgement agreements signed by specified correspondent banks.

High Proportion of Domestic Flow

Domestic flows, remittances initiated by payers in Turkey, make up about half of the total collections. Fitch views the domestic flows as susceptible to sovereign interference and therefore they are excluded from Fitch's DSCR calculation. However, the transaction allows some credit to domestic flows in calculating the DSCR.

Strong DSCRs

Fitch expects the monthly adjusted collections' DSCRs for the programme to be about 133x. This is well above the early amortisation triggers. Fitch's analysis considers only offshore DPR flows processed through specified deposit accounts; whereas the transaction's adjusted DSCR definition gives partial credit to domestic collections, in parallel with the tested DSCR concept for comparable transactions.

The agency also applies concentration-, FX- and interest-rate stresses commensurate with a 'A-' rating, to test the adequacy of coverage under various scenarios. The DSCRs are high and above the key trigger levels that are set out in the transaction documents.

Moderate Programme Size

Fitch estimates the new series, in combination with the existing tranches to date, represent about 2.7% of Akbank's total liabilities and 6.2% of total liabilities excluding customer deposits. Fitch considers current leverage reasonable.

True Sale and Acknowledgements

ARTS is a special-purpose corporation (SPC) and has entered into a remittances purchase agreement with the originator (Akbank) to purchase all rights to, title to, and interest in existing and future DPRs of the originator. The SPC is located in Jersey and not owned or controlled by Akbank. Selected correspondent banks have executed acknowledgement agreements, giving the security trustee control over flows from these correspondent banks.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The most significant variables affecting the transaction's rating are Akbank's credit quality, its GCA score, and the sovereign rating (BBB-/Stable). Although coverage levels are also a key input, the DSCRs have been high, and therefore the transaction is expected to be able to withstand a significant decline in cash flows without it affecting the ratings. Nevertheless, Fitch will analyse any change in any of these variables to assess the possible impact on the transaction's ratings.

A new issue report outlining Fitch's analysis of ARTS is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: A.R.T.S. Ltd. - Tranches 37 - 38

