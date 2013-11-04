(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ASB Bank
Limited's (ASB,
AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2013-1 issue of EUR500m mortgage covered
bonds, due in
November 2018 with a 12-month extendable maturity, a rating of
'AAA'. The
Outlook is Stable. The bonds are issued by ASB Finance Limited
(ASBFL), acting
through its London branch, which is a vehicle used for
international funding
with issuance guaranteed by ASB. This brings the total covered
bond issuance
outstanding to NZD2.4bn.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bond rating is based on ASB's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of 'AA-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high), and the
highest nominal asset
percentage (AP) in the last 12 months (68.5%), as ASB's
Short-Term IDR is above
'F3'. This provides ample cushioning when compared to the
breakeven AP of 86.5%
for the 'AAA' rating. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds
reflects the
Stable Outlook on ASB's IDR.
The D-Cap of 2 is driven by the high risk assessment of
liquidity gap and
systemic risk and, when combined with the institution's IDR and
recovery uplift,
continues to support a 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP level of 86.5% supports a 'AA' rating
on a PD basis
and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds
in a 'AAA'
scenario. The breakeven AP has increased from 85.5% due to the
revision of
Fitch's NZ mortgage refinance stress assumptions reflecting the
observed
tightening of secondary market spreads from residential mortgage
backed
securities and covered bonds. Fitch 'AAA' breakeven AP for the
covered bonds
will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover
assets relative to
outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in
the absence of
new issuance. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable
over time.
As of September 2013, the cover pool consisted of 29,290 loans
secured by
first-ranking mortgages of NZ residential properties with a
total outstanding
balance of NZD4.4bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full
documentation loans
which have a weighted average (WA) current loan-to-value ratio
of 48.8%, a Fitch
calculated WA indexed LVR of 45.9%, and a WA seasoning of 40.7
months. Fitch has
separately calculated the WA current LVR as 58% based on
consolidated borrower
exposure which is used in its analysis. The cover pool is
comprised of:
floating-rate loans 37.1%; fixed-rate loans 62.9%; and interest
only loans
12.4%. The cover pool is geographically distributed around NZ's
population
centres, with the largest concentrations being in Auckland
(62.1%) and
Wellington (8.2%).
In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a WA frequency of
foreclosure for the
cover assets of 13.6%, and a WA recovery rate of 76.9%. The
agency's mortgage
default analysis is based on its NZ residential mortgage
criteria.
Maturity mismatches are significant, with the WA residual life
of the assets
being 12.8 years, and of the liabilities being 4.6 years.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if: the
issuer's Long-Term
IDR is downgraded by two or more notches; the D-Cap falls by
more than two
categories; or the AP that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis increased
above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 86.5%.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
The source of information used to assess these ratings was ASB
Bank Limited. The
issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used in
the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4
September 2013;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
', dated 13 May
2013; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013; 'APAC Residential
Mortgage Criteria',
dated 1 August 2013; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
Addendum - New
Zealand', dated 1 August 2013; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria -
Mortgage
Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 3 June 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum â€“ New Zealand
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance
Stress Addendum â€“
Effective 14 November 2012 to 3 June 2013
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.