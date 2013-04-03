(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

April 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Atrium European Real Estate Limited's (Atrium; 'BBB-'/Stable) proposed EUR300m senior unsecured bond a 'BBB-(EXP)' expected rating. The bond will be issued directly at the parent level. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The rating reflects Atrium's solid financial profile and the ample headroom of its credit metrics for the current rating level. The equalisation of the bond's expected rating and Atrium's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) reflects a solid expected unencumbered asset cover, post the new bond issuance.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

New Bond Issuance

The proposed EUR300m 2020 unsecured bond issue will diversify Atrium's funding sources and extend its debt maturity profile to around 6years. The percentage of secured debt should therefore fall to around 65% from 100%, giving the group additional financial flexibility. These increased funds are likely to be used for funding the acquisition pipeline and to improve the current debt structure.

Strong Debt Serviceability

Atrium's EBIT net interest cover remained above its peer group average at around 6.0x at FY12. Higher rental income, positive occupancy trends and solid supply/demand dynamics in key markets such as Russia, support continued rental growth. The tenant profile is reasonably diversified, focused on food anchor tenants, namely European-based retail chains. Occupancy rates are expected to remain high at above 95%.

Solid Unencumbered Asset Cover

Fitch expects a mix of secured and unsecured debt to be used as part of management's strategy to diversify funding sources. Expectations are that unencumbered asset cover (investment property/unsecured debt) will remain above 3.0x, providing unsecured creditors with adequate headroom.

Growing Central European Markets

Of the investment portfolio, 86% is focused on Poland, the Czech Republic and Russia. The Russian and Polish economies are expected to outperform EU markets in 2013. Growing retail spending and demand for retail space provide support for Atrium's portfolio.

Stable Forecasts with Headroom

The agency expects EBIT net interest cover to remain above a comfortable 5.0x and LTV below 35% in FY13 and FY14, allowing for new property acquisitions. Liquidity will be positively affected by the expected bond issuance and refinancing risk is low given the above average credit metrics.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- Improved quality of the property portfolio focusing on prime and good secondary properties

- Rationalisation of assets in markets with limited geographic critical mass

- Liquidity score above 1.5x on a two-year cycle on a sustainable basis driven by evidence of diversification of funding sources

Negative: Rating issues that may both individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:

- LTV (adjusted net debt/investment properties) above 35% on a sustained basis

- EBIT net interest cover below 2.5x on a sustained basis

- Liquidity score below 1.25x on a two-year cycle on a sustainable basis

- Unencumbered investment property assets of below EUR750m on a sustained basis

- Assuming unsecured debt issuance; an unencumbered asset cover below 3.0x