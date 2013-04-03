(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
April 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Atrium European Real Estate
Limited's (Atrium; 'BBB-'/Stable) proposed EUR300m senior unsecured bond a
'BBB-(EXP)' expected rating. The bond will be issued directly at the parent
level. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents
conforming to information already received.
The rating reflects Atrium's solid financial profile and the ample headroom of
its credit metrics for the current rating level. The equalisation of the bond's
expected rating and Atrium's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) reflects a solid
expected unencumbered asset cover, post the new bond issuance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
New Bond Issuance
The proposed EUR300m 2020 unsecured bond issue will diversify Atrium's funding
sources and extend its debt maturity profile to around 6years. The percentage of
secured debt should therefore fall to around 65% from 100%, giving the group
additional financial flexibility. These increased funds are likely to be used
for funding the acquisition pipeline and to improve the current debt structure.
Strong Debt Serviceability
Atrium's EBIT net interest cover remained above its peer group average at around
6.0x at FY12. Higher rental income, positive occupancy trends and solid
supply/demand dynamics in key markets such as Russia, support continued rental
growth. The tenant profile is reasonably diversified, focused on food anchor
tenants, namely European-based retail chains. Occupancy rates are expected to
remain high at above 95%.
Solid Unencumbered Asset Cover
Fitch expects a mix of secured and unsecured debt to be used as part of
management's strategy to diversify funding sources. Expectations are that
unencumbered asset cover (investment property/unsecured debt) will remain above
3.0x, providing unsecured creditors with adequate headroom.
Growing Central European Markets
Of the investment portfolio, 86% is focused on Poland, the Czech Republic and
Russia. The Russian and Polish economies are expected to outperform EU markets
in 2013. Growing retail spending and demand for retail space provide support for
Atrium's portfolio.
Stable Forecasts with Headroom
The agency expects EBIT net interest cover to remain above a comfortable 5.0x
and LTV below 35% in FY13 and FY14, allowing for new property acquisitions.
Liquidity will be positively affected by the expected bond issuance and
refinancing risk is low given the above average credit metrics.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Improved quality of the property portfolio focusing on prime and good
secondary properties
- Rationalisation of assets in markets with limited geographic critical mass
- Liquidity score above 1.5x on a two-year cycle on a sustainable basis driven
by evidence of diversification of funding sources
Negative: Rating issues that may both individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- LTV (adjusted net debt/investment properties) above 35% on a sustained basis
- EBIT net interest cover below 2.5x on a sustained basis
- Liquidity score below 1.25x on a two-year cycle on a sustainable basis
- Unencumbered investment property assets of below EUR750m on a sustained basis
- Assuming unsecured debt issuance; an unencumbered asset cover below 3.0x