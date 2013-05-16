(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Auto ABS FCT Compartiment 2013-1 final ratings as follows:
EUR361.2m class A, due May 2020: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
The ratings address timely payment of interest and payment of principal by the
final maturity date in accordance with the transaction documents.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the origination and servicing
procedures of Banque PSA Finance, German branch (BPF, not rated) in its capacity
as originator and servicer for the transaction, the agency's expectations of
future asset performance in the light of the current economic environment in
Germany, Fitch's assessment of the portfolio's exposure to residual value (RV)
risk, the available credit enhancement (CE), and the transaction's legal
structure.
The transaction envisages a one-year revolving period, during which further
receivables can be transferred to the issuer each month. In Fitch's view, the
early amortisation triggers in place, along with eligibility criteria, portfolio
limits and available CE, adequately address the risk of a significant
deterioration of the underlying asset quality. However, in line with its
criteria, the agency has taken into account possible migration to a riskier pool
composition allowed by the portfolio limits.
Of the initial portfolio balance, 54% and potentially up to 60% following
portfolio replenishment comprises the RV component of the lease contracts and is
therefore exposed to the risk that the used car sale price at maturity of the
contract may differ from the RV agreed in the leasing contract. To mitigate RV
risk, the issuer has the right at lease contract maturity to sell the vehicles
at the initially agreed RV to BPF. In its analysis, the agency has assumed that
the seller becomes insolvent and thus no credit was given for this purchase
commitment.
No back-up servicer is appointed at closing. Available structural and
operational mitigants, including the appointment of a data trustee and a
fully-funded liquidity reserve (the general reserve), are adequate to address
servicing discontinuity risk, in Fitch's opinion.
Commingling risk upon servicer insolvency is further addressed by the use of a
specially dedicated collection account, protected against the insolvency of the
servicer, and the availability of a commingling reserve.
TRANSACTION CHARACTERISTICS
The transaction is a securitisation of performing German auto lease contracts,
including residual values, to private and commercial clients. The receivables
are purchased by the issuer at their net present value, which is the aggregate
of all scheduled principal payments discounted at the higher of 6.0% and the
lease internal rate of return. The originator is BPF, a 100% subsidiary of the
French carmaker Peugeot SA (PSA, 'B+'/Negative).
The issuer, Auto ABS FCT, is a French securitisation fund (Fonds Commun de
Titrisation; FCT) established to refinance assets originated by entities within
the PSA group. It is co-owned by France Titrisation (the management company) and
Banque PSA Finance SA (the custodian) and is governed by the provisions of the
French Monetary and Financial Code.
CE of 24.4% for the class A notes is provided by portfolio overcollateralisation
via the subordination of the unrated class B notes. Any excess spread generated
by the structure will provide additional credit protection to the notes.
The class A notes' interest are based on one-month Euribor plus a margin. The
interest rate risk resulting from the fixed rate assets and the floating rate
notes is hedged by two fixed-to-floating interest rate swaps, each covering half
of the class A notes outstanding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults (class A):
Original rating: 'AAAsf'
Increase base case defaults by 25%: 'AA+sf'
Increase base case defaults by 50%: 'AAsf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of decreased recoveries (class A):
Original rating: 'AAAsf'
Reduce base case recovery by 25%: 'AA+sf'
Reduce base case recovery by 50%: 'AA+sf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults and decreased
recoveries:
Original rating: 'AAAsf'
Increase default base case by 10%; reduce recovery base case by 15%: 'AA+sf'
Increase default base case by 25% and reduce recovery base case by 25%: 'AAsf'
Increase default base case 50% and reduce recovery base case by 50%: 'A+sf'
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the
accompanying new issue report. It includes also details on material sources of
information that were used to prepare the rating and is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
