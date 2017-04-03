(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Indonesia-based
PT Modernland Realty Tbk's (Modernland, B/Negative) proposed US
dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes an expected rating of
'B(EXP)' with a
Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes will be issued by
Modernland's wholly owned
subsidiary, Modernland Overseas Pte Ltd, and guaranteed by
Modernland and
certain subsidiaries.
Fitch believes Modernland's financial profile will remain
unchanged and
consistent with its rating, as proceeds from the new notes will
be used mainly
for refinancing and to extend the maturity profile of the
company's debt,
allowing it more flexibility to manage cash flows. The company
plans to use the
proceeds to partly redeem its existing USD248m 9.75% senior
unsecured notes
maturing in 2019.
The notes are rated at the same level as Modernland's senior
unsecured rating as
they represent unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the
company. The final rating on the notes is contingent upon the
receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Negative Outlook; Recovering Macroeconomic Condition: The
Negative Outlook on
Modernland's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) reflects the
risk that the
company could breach a number of its local-currency debt
covenants in 2017, as
EBITDA may remain weak unless presales improve in the next six
to 12 months. In
2016, Modernland reported presales of around IDR4.5 trillion
(2015: IDR3.1
trillion). However this included IDR3.2 trillion booked as
proceeds from a
one-off land sale to a joint venture (JV) between Modernland and
PT Astra Land
Indonesia, where Modernland will only receive half of this sale
in cash, with
the balance going towards its investment in the JV.
In Fitch's view, Modernland may not achieve its presales target
for 2017, as the
domestic macroeconomic environment is only starting to recover
and we believe
there will be a lag before we see a sustained improvement in
demand for
property. Nevertheless, the company may take measures to improve
the recognition
of EBITDA or obtain waivers on covenant breaches.
Volatile Industrial Cash Flows: Around 70% of Modernland's
contracted sales in
2016 stemmed from industrial land sales and the one-off land
sale to the JV.
Therefore its cash flows tend to be more volatile during
economic downturns than
those of peers that depend on residential sales. Nevertheless,
the low
development risk associated with industrial land sales mitigates
this cash flow
volatility.
Modernland has a 20-year track record in developing industrial
estates, and has
built strong relationships with tenants. Its flagship Cikande
industrial estate
has a very low average land cost compared with the current
average selling price
(ASP) of around IDR1.7 million per square metre (sqm), and
Modernland has
sufficient land to continue developing there for around five
years, even if we
assume that the company makes no further land acquisitions.
Fitch believes
Modernland can build on its success in Cikande and replicate its
business model
for future developments in its newer industrial estate in
Bekasi.
Limited Residential Track Record: Fitch expects Modernland's
residential and
commercial segment to account for around 55% of presales by
2018, driven by the
Jakarta Garden City (JGC) project and the new launches in
Bekasi. The growing
proportion of residential sales will counterbalance volatility
in industrial
land sales, but Modernland's track record in developing an
integrated,
large-scale residential project is still limited relative to the
other rated
developers, like PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk (BB-/Stable), PT
Lippo Karawaci Tbk
(BB-/Stable) and PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk (B+/Negative).
Manageable Forex Risk: Modernland has entered into a few
call-spread options to
partially hedge the principal of its USD248 million bond due
2019, covering
rupiah depreciation of up to IDR15,500 per US dollar. The
company is also
planning to enter into a similar hedging arrangement for its new
proposed bond.
In addition, Fitch believes Modernland's thick margins are
sufficient to absorb
short-term currency volatility.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Modernland's rating is well-positioned relative to other
Fitch-rated property
developers, such as PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk (KIJA,
B+/Stable) and PT
Alam Sutera Realty Tbk (ASRI, B+/Negative). Fitch believes that
KIJA's stronger
recurring interest coverage, lower leverage and relatively more
strategic
industrial development location compared to that of Modernland
supports its
higher rating. We believe ASRI's longer track record in
residential developments
and more defensive cash flow mix support a higher rating than
Modernland.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Presales of around IDR2.1trillion in 2017
- Land acquisition capex of around IDR350 billion in 2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- If there are heightened risk that the company may breach
covenants on its
local-currency debt, or the company fails to negotiate waivers
on covenant
breaches
- Presales/ gross debt sustained at less than 40% (2016: 62%)
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
the Outlook to
be revised back to Stable include:
- If the risk of the company breaching its local-currency debt
covenants is
reduced, or the company successfully manages to negotiate
waivers on covenant
breaches
LIQUIDITY
As of December 2016, Modernland has readily available cash of
around IDR400
billion compared with IDR470 billion of maturing short-term
debt. We currently
expect the company to post positive free cash flows of around
IDR400 billion for
2017, which supports its liquidity. Modernland's capex in the
short term is
going to be limited to construction costs, which are partly
contingent upon
meeting sales thresholds in the current period. This, coupled
with the
discretionary nature of land acquisitions, may allow Modernland
to accumulate
cash and shore-up its liquidity profile. Liquidity is also
supported by
Modernland's access to local banks.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 67967240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Bernard Kie
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6815
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 30 June 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
