(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank
CenterCredit's
(BCC) subordinated local notes a Long-term local currency rating
of 'B',
National Rating of 'BB+(kaz)' and Recovery Rating of 'RR5'. A
list of ratings is
below.
The subordinated bonds were placed in 2005-2010. The bonds are
trading in the
local market and are governed by Kazakh law.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Recovery Rating of 'RR5' and a one-notch difference between
the issues'
Long-term local currency rating and BCC's Issuer Default Rating
(IDR)/senior
debt rating of 'B+' is due to lower recoveries expectation in
case of default
compared with senior debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the notes is expected to move in tandem with BCC's
IDR. BCC's
ratings could be upgraded by several notches, potentially to
investment grade,
if Kookmin consolidates a majority stake in the bank and affirms
its strategic
commitment to BCC.
The following 11 issues have been rated by Fitch at
'B'/'BB+(kaz)'/'RR5':
7 KZT2,000m due 31 May 2015
8 KZT2,000m due 16 August 2015
10 KZT3,000m due 8 October 2015
13 KZT4,000m due 13 April 2016
14 KZT5,000m due 10 October 2016
15 KZT3,000m due 26 April 2017
18 KZT5,000m due 05 December 2022
19 KZT6,000m due 27 June 2018
20 KZT3,500m due 11 November 2023
22 KZT12,000m due27 November 2019
23 KZT10,000m due 27 November 2024
BCC's other ratings are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDR 'B+', Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B'
National Long-term Rating 'BBB(kaz)', Outlook Stable
Viability Rating 'b+'
Support Rating '5'
Senior unsecured debt 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'
National senior unsecured debt rating 'BBB(kaz)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Dmitri Abramov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 2409
Committee Chairman
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012 and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities',
dated 5 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
