(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank CenterCredit's (BCC) subordinated local notes a Long-term local currency rating of 'B', National Rating of 'BB+(kaz)' and Recovery Rating of 'RR5'. A list of ratings is below. The subordinated bonds were placed in 2005-2010. The bonds are trading in the local market and are governed by Kazakh law. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Recovery Rating of 'RR5' and a one-notch difference between the issues' Long-term local currency rating and BCC's Issuer Default Rating (IDR)/senior debt rating of 'B+' is due to lower recoveries expectation in case of default compared with senior debt. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating of the notes is expected to move in tandem with BCC's IDR. BCC's ratings could be upgraded by several notches, potentially to investment grade, if Kookmin consolidates a majority stake in the bank and affirms its strategic commitment to BCC. The following 11 issues have been rated by Fitch at 'B'/'BB+(kaz)'/'RR5': 7 KZT2,000m due 31 May 2015 8 KZT2,000m due 16 August 2015 10 KZT3,000m due 8 October 2015 13 KZT4,000m due 13 April 2016 14 KZT5,000m due 10 October 2016 15 KZT3,000m due 26 April 2017 18 KZT5,000m due 05 December 2022 19 KZT6,000m due 27 June 2018 20 KZT3,500m due 11 November 2023 22 KZT12,000m due27 November 2019 23 KZT10,000m due 27 November 2024 BCC's other ratings are as follows: Long-term foreign and local currency IDR 'B+', Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B' National Long-term Rating 'BBB(kaz)', Outlook Stable Viability Rating 'b+' Support Rating '5' Senior unsecured debt 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' National senior unsecured debt rating 'BBB(kaz)'.