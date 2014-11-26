(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Bank
Centercredit's (BCC) upcoming series 6 senior unsecured local
currency bonds
under the second bond issuance programme an expected Long-term
rating of
'B(EXP)' and an expected National Long-term rating of
'BB+(kaz)(EXP)'. The
issue's expected Recovery Rating is 'RR4(EXP)'. The issue's
volume is KZT35bn,
it matures in seven years and has a 8.5% coupon paid
semi-annualy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue's ratings are aligned with BCC's Long-term local
currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' and National Long-term rating of
'BB+(kaz)'. BCC's
ratings reflect the significant deterioration of its asset
quality, its moderate
capitalisation and weak profitability. However, the ratings are
supported by the
bank's reasonable coverage of currently recognised problem
loans, fairly
conservative management and a generally supportive operating
environment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to BCC's Long-term local currency IDR would impact
the issue's
ratings. Significant continued deterioration of asset quality
putting more acute
pressure on the bank's capitalisation could result in a
downgrade. Stabilisation
of asset quality trends and improvements in performance and
capitalisation would
be credit-positive. BCC's ratings could be upgraded, potentially
by several
notches, if its major shareholder, Korea's Kookmin Bank (KMB,
A/Stable; 42%
stake) consolidates a majority stake in the bank and affirms its
strategic
commitment to BCC. However, Fitch views this scenario as
unlikely in the near
term.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9978
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions',
dated 24 September
2013, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria ', dated 30 October 2013,
are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
