(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Jan 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of China Limited
(BOC) Hong Kong Branch's US dollar senior notes issue a final Long-Term Rating
of 'A'.
The notes were issued in two tranches - USD750m carrying a fixed rate of 2.125%
with three-year maturity and USD500m carrying a fixed rate of 3.125% with
five-year maturity - under BOC's MTN programme, which was rated by Fitch on 9
December 2013. The notes represent direct, unconditional, unsecured, and
unsubordinated obligations of the bank. The proceeds from the notes will be used
for the Hong Kong Branch's general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes represent senior obligations of BOC, and are rated in line with BOC's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'. The bank's IDRs are in turn based
on an extremely high probability of support, if required, from the Chinese
government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to ratings of the notes will be directly correlated to changes in
the IDRs of the bank, which in turn will reflect any shift in the perceived
willingness or ability of China's government to support BOC in a full and timely
manner.