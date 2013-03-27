(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Barclays Bank PLC's
('A'/'F1'/'a'/Stable) potential issue of contingent capital
notes (CCNs) due
2023 (with a potential call feature in year 5) an expected
rating of
'BBB-(EXP).'
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
The CCNs are Tier 2 instruments without a coupon deferral
feature and subject to
a 7% capital adequacy trigger. On breach of the trigger, the
CCNs will be
automatically written down to zero and the notes cancelled,
resulting in loss of
principal and future interest for investors. The capital
adequacy trigger is
based on Barclays PLC's consolidated core Tier 1 ratio until the
implementation
of CRD IV, and on its consolidated transitional common equity
Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio after the implementation date.
The notes are rated four notches below Barclays Bank's 'a'
Viability Rating
(VR), in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and
Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" (dated 5 December 2012). The
CCNs are
notched twice for loss severity to reflect the principal
write-down feature, and
twice for non-performance risk, to reflect the high incremental
risk due to the
7% CET1 ratio trigger compared with the risk reflected in the
bank's VR.
As the notes are notched from Barclays Bank's VR, their rating
is primarily
sensitive to any change in this rating.
