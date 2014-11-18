(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Barclays
plc's
(A/Stable/F1/a) issuance under the group's USD40bn global
commercial paper
programme an 'F1' Short-term senior unsecured programme rating.
Fitch rates the
programme, under which Barclays Bank plc, Barclays plc and
Barclays US Funding
LLC issue notes, 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
The short-term senior debt rating is in line with Barclays plc's
'F1' Short-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and is primarily sensitive to any
change to the
Short-term IDR, which itself is currently in line with Barclays
Bank plc's
Short-term IDR, as per our 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies'
criteria. Double leverage at the holding company could result in
its Long-term
IDR being downgraded below Barclays Bank's IDR, which could
affect the
short-term unsecured debt rating.
