(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Barclays plc's (A/Stable/F1/a) issue of EUR1bn 1.5% senior unsecured notes a final rating of 'A'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated in line with Barclays plc's 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'a' Viability Rating, are senior and constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of Barclays plc. The securities are governed by English law and were issued under the group's GBP60bn debt issuance programme and, which includes reference to UK bail-in powers among the risk factors. RATING SENSITIVITIES As the securities are rated in line with Barclays plc's IDR, their rating is primarily sensitive to any change to the IDR, which itself is currently in line with Barclays Bank plc's IDR, as per our 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' criteria. Double leverage at the holding company could result in its IDR being downgraded below Barclays Bank's IDR, and hence a downgrade of the securities. We expect the group to start issuing an increasing portion of debt through its holding company. Together with the creation of separately capitalised subsidiaries, over time this could change the relative position of creditors of different group entities, which would be reflected in the entities' ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Alan Milne Associate Director +44 20 3530 1491 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here