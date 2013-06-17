(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Bashneft Capital S.A.'s upcoming USD-denominated loan participation notes (LPNs) issue an expected senior unsecured rating of 'BB(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming materially to information already received and details regarding the amount and tenor.

The sole purpose of issuing LPNs will be to finance a loan to Joint Stock Oil Company Bashneft (Bashneft, 'BB'/Positive). The gross proceeds of the loans will be used by Bashneft for general corporate purposes. Noteholders will be relying solely on the credit and financial standing of Bashneft in respect of the financial servicing of the notes.

In May 2013 we affirmed Bashneft's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' and revised the Outlook to Positive from Stable. The full list of Bashneft's ratings is at the end of this release. The revision of the Outlook reflects our expectation that over the medium term the company will maintain stable brownfield production levels and strong credit metrics for a 'BB' rated company, i.e., funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage below 2x and FFO interest coverage of above 8x. It also reflects that its Trebs and Titov (T&T) greenfield project are on track to produce its first oil later this year. Bashneft is a second-tier Russian integrated oil company with 2012 upstream production of 308 thousand barrels per day (mbbl/d) and refinery throughput of 415mbbl/d.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Stable Brownfields Production:

In 2012, Bashneft's crude production was up 2% yoy to 308 mbbl/d, which contrasts well with that of some other Russian oil companies such as OAO LUKOIL ('BBB-'/Stable) that reported a 1% decline in hydrocarbon production in 2012.

Our expectation for stable crude production was given initial confirmation over the first five months of 2013, when the company's output averaged 311mbbl/d, up 1% yoy. We recognise Bashneft's efforts in increasing its brownfield production but believe that the company has limited headroom to further increase oil output in Bashkiria, its historical stronghold.

T&T Improves Upstream Profile:

Bringing the T & T oilfields on-stream, in a joint venture (JV) with LUKOIL, which has a 25% stake, is important for improving Bashneft's upstream profile and bringing it up to match its historically more sizable downstream operations. The company expects the JV to produce its first oil in H213 and to achieve peak production of as much as 95mbbl/d by 2018-2019. However, the free cash flow generated by the JV may not be fully available to service Bashneft's debt as Bashneft will have to coordinate the JV's dividend and capex policy with LUKOIL.

Competitive Reserves and Costs:

Bashneft's proved oil reserves of 2,007 million barrels of oil at end-2012 imply an 18-year reserve life, in line with that of Russian peers. In 2012, its production costs were manageable at USD6.6/bbl, below that of most international peers but above that of the Russian majors, due to smaller, more mature oilfields compared with those of OJSC OC Rosneft ('BBB'/Rating Watch Negative) or LUKOIL. Fitch expects that Bashneft's operational metrics will remain sound in the medium term.

Strong Downstream and Retail:

Bashneft is the fourth-largest refiner in Russia; its three refineries have 480mbbl/d total primary capacity and Nelson index of 8.55. In 2012, refining and marketing contributed around 30% to the company's EBITDA (based on IFRS accounts). The company's EBITDA to barrel of oil produced of USD28/bbl in 2012 is one of the highest among Russian peers, partially due to downstream being significantly higher than upstream in size - by 34% by volume in 2012, unlike most other Russian majors. Planned further upgrades of its refineries should improve Bashneft's refining complexity, increase light product yield and help it maintain solid refining margins.

Conservative Leverage to Remain:

At end-2012 Bashneft's FFO net adjusted leverage was 1.3x, up from 1.0x in 2011, and its FFO coverage improved to 8.4x in 2012 from 6.4x in 2011. Based on the agency's Brent price deck of USD100/bbl in 2013, USD92/bbl in 2014 and USD85/bbl in 2015, we expect that Bashneft's gross leverage will remain below 2x in 2013-2016 and its coverage above 8.0x.

Standalone Uncapped Ratings:

Fitch rates Bashneft on a standalone basis, and assesses its linkage with Sistema Joint Stock Financial Corp. (Sistema; 'BB-'/Stable), its majority shareholder as moderate. We note that Bashneft remains a key asset for Sistema along with OJSC Mobile TeleSystems (MTS, 'BB+'/Stable). In 2012, Bashneft contributed around 35% to Sistema's EBITDA, and Sistema's ability to service its debt may depend on dividends it receives from Bashneft.

Bashneft has material related party transactions, e.g. during 2012 it made a number of deposits with a total amount of RUB24.8bn of cash (or 7.5% of its net revenue) with the Sistema-owned OJSC MTS Bank ('B+'/Stable). However, by the end of the year most of these funds had been repaid, and Bashneft's debit balance with the bank was RUB5.1bn. While Fitch does not currently constrain Bashneft's ratings (which can be the case if related party transactions intensify and lead to material cash outflow), Bashneft cannot be rated more than two notches higher than Sistema under the agency's criteria.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Successful production launch and development at T&T in 2013-2015 coupled with solid operational and credit metrics, e.g., stable brownfield production and refining volumes and FFO gross adjusted leverage below 2.5x and FFO interest cover above 8x on a sustained basis, may lead to a positive rating action.

Negative: Bashneft's failure to maintain crude production or sustained deterioration of its credit metrics, including FFO gross adjusted leverage above 2.5x and FFO interest cover below 8x on a sustained basis owing to higher capex and dividends may lead to a negative rating action.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE

Acceptable Liquidity

At 31 March 2013 Bashneft had cash of RUB30.3bn and RUB32bn in committed credit facilities, which covered its short-term debt of RUB33.1bn. In February 2013, Bashneft issued RUB30bn 10-year bonds (with half having a put option in 2018 and the other half in 2020). Fitch believes that Bashneft has access to the domestic capital markets and would refinance its upcoming maturities if needed.

Balanced Debt Portfolio

At 31 March 2013 Bashneft's balance sheet debt of RUB125.2bn was made up of bank loans (51%), domestic bonds (44%) and pre-export finance facilities (5%). As most of its borrowings are RUB-denominated, its effective interest rate remained relatively high at 8.4%. Bashneft's announced USD600m pre-export finance deal attracted in May 2013, as well as the upcoming LPNs should help to reduce the company's average borrowing rate.

LIST OF RATINGS

Joint Stock Oil Company Bashneft

Long-Term IDR: 'BB', Outlook Positive

Short-Term IDR: 'B'

Local currency Long-Term IDR: 'BB', Outlook Positive

Local currency Short-Term IDR: 'B'

National Long-Term Rating: 'AA-(rus)', Outlook Positive

Senior unsecured rating: 'BB'

National senior unsecured rating: 'AA-(rus)'

Bashneft Capital S.A.

Senior unsecured rating for upcoming LPNs: 'BB(EXP)'