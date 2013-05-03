(Repeat for addtional subcribers)
May 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Bahrain
Telecommunications Company B.S.C.'s (Batelco; 'BBB-'/Stable) USD notes, issued
by Batelco International Finance No1 Limited, a final rating of 'BBB-'. The
notes are guaranteed by Batelco. The final rating follows a review of final
documentation which materially conforms to information received when the agency
assigned the expected rating (see "Fitch Assigns Batelco's New Prospective Notes
'BBB-(EXP)' Expected Rating" dated 22 April 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).
Batelco's obligations under its guarantee in respect of the notes are direct,
unconditional and unsecured and will rank pari passu and equally with all its
other unsecured obligations. The terms and conditions of the documentation
include a change of control clause, a negative pledge clause and a cross default
provision. The change of control clause would be triggered if at any time the
Government of Bahrain ('BBB'/Stable) ceases to own, directly or indirectly, at
least 50% of the issued share capital of Batelco. English law is applicable to
the notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
- Market Position
The rating reflects Batelco's leading position in the domestic market, its
robust free cash flow (FCF) on a group level despite elevated competition and
EBITDA margin pressure. Pre-dividend FCF generation is one of the strongest
among peers in the Middle East, although the company is relatively small, with
moderate international diversification compared with regional peers
The Stable Outlook reflects the limited growth prospects in the domestic telecom
market. Batelco faces elevated competition in the domestic mobile market, which
resulted in declines in the company's domestic revenue and EBITDA in 2012 on a
yoy basis. Fitch expects the company to retain its post-paid subscriber base and
a return to rational competition in 2013 that has proven disruptive to all
market participants. The main risk for the company is the domestic operation, as
it is facing competition from a new entrant, Viva, operated by Saudi Telecom
Company, which is able to compete aggressively on price.
- Rating Alignment with Sovereign
Batelco's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) reflects Fitch's assessment of the
sovereign's creditworthiness, given its strong operational and strategic ties
with Bahrain. Batelco is 78% directly and indirectly owned by the Government of
Bahrain. Batelco is a flagship company and a strategic investment for the state
as telecommunication is highlighted as a core industry. Fitch's approach and
top-down notching methodology takes into account the assumed government support
in line with Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating linkage methodology.
- M&A risk
The company's acquisition strategy is focused on mobile and broadband operations
in growth markets - management is not interested in capital-intensive greenfield
operations. Batelco has acquired Cable & Wireless Communications Monaco and
Islands business divisions to be completed in two stages pending regulatory
approvals for asset transfers. Stage 1 was substantially completed on 3 April
2013. Fitch would expect the leverage metric (net debt to EBITDA) to remain
within the 2x rating guideline and would then anticipate gradual deleveraging.
Government involvement in such decisions (expansion outside Bahrain through
acquisitions) indicates inherent government support at the current rating. In
line with its parent and subsidiary rating linkage methodology, Fitch expects
ongoing capital commitment by the Kingdom of Bahrain should it be required in
the future.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- An upgrade of the sovereign rating would be a positive credit factor due to
strong linkage with the sovereign.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A downgrade of the sovereign would not negatively impact Batelco's IDR as a
sovereign downgrade would equalise the sovereign and Batelco's standalone
ratings.
- Aggressive acquisitions that breach the company's maximum net debt to EBITDA
level or failure to deleverage to below 2x (net reported leverage) in the short
term after such an acquisition would be negative.