(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BB-' foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Biosev S/A
(Biosev), as well as a
national scale rating of 'A+ (bra)'. The Rating Outlook for
Biosev is Stable.
Fitch has also assigned a 'BB-' rating to Biosev Finance
International B.V.'s
(Biosev Finance) proposed senior unsecured notes of
approximately USD500
million, subject to market conditions, which will be
unconditionally guaranteed
by Biosev and Biosev Bioenergia S/A. Net proceeds will be used
to debt
refinancing.
Biosev's ratings reflect the company's large crushing capacity
combined with a
differentiated business model built on clusters, which, together
with its
affiliation with Louis Dreyfus Commodities Group (LDC Group)
offers significant
competitive advantages within the sugar & ethanol industry in
Brazil. Fitch
considers this affiliation as positive, as it brings operational
and financial
benefits to the company on top of its capacity to take advantage
of LDC Group's
proven expertise in the global agricultural commodities market.
Biosev's
aggressive expansion via acquisitions that have been financed
with a mix of debt
and equity and challenges related to the integration of the
assets and to
recover profitability currently constrain the ratings.
The ratings also incorporate Biosev's moderate leverage within
the sector as
well as its manageable debt profile and modest liquidity
position. Biosev's main
challenge in the medium term lies in its capacity to cope with
negative free
cash flow generation (FCF), which should remain pressured by its
required large
capex program aimed at increasing cane quality yields (measured
as kilograms of
total recoverable sugar per ton of cane crushed, and currently
below the
industry average), and raise capacity utilization. The ratings
also consider the
company's exposure to the inherent risks of the agribusiness
sector and the
expected volatility of its cash flow generation.
Large-Scale and Business Clusters
Currently, Biosev has the second largest crushing capacity of
the Brazilian
sugar and ethanol industry (37.9 million tons spread over 12
mills) with
prominent storage capacity for both products. Its storage
capacity allows the
company to sell its products at more favorable moments. The
organization of its
industrial and agricultural assets around clusters generates
operating synergies
as well as secures an adequate supply of sugar cane to its
mills, helping to
fend off potential competitors by imposing high barriers to
entry. The mills and
cane fields are located in regions with access to good quality
land for the
planting of sugar cane, being near Brazil's main consumer
centers and having
efficient logistics access to port terminals. The company
produces a broad
portfolio of products and some of its plants are able to export
ethanol to the
United States, which can translate into considerable gains in
the future.
M&A-Driven Growth Strategy
Biosev has a track record of aggressive growth through
acquisition. The company
expanded fast, as it went from a total capacity of 900,000 tons
to the current
37.9 million in less than 10 years. Achieved mostly through
acquisitions, 11 out
of Biosev's 12 mills were acquired from their former owners and
only one is a
Greenfield developed by the company. Biosev's business
development plan
contemplates the possibility of an ongoing consolidation process
based on
acquisitions of mid- to small-sized mills (or only their
biological assets)
inside the already existing clusters. Though this strategy opens
up the
opportunity for further scale gains and cost dilution, it also
increases future
integration and execution risks, as the company is already
assimilating the
acquisition of Santa Elisa Vale Group (SEV).
Fitch expects that the company will carefully manage its growth
strategy going
forward in 2014 in order to avoid pressure on its capital
structure and,
consequently, on its ratings. Biosev is expected to be more
selective in seeking
new acquisitions in the short term to capture synergies and
further improve its
cash flow generation; new debt-financed acquisitions or
significant cash
disbursements may pressure credit quality.
Affiliation with the Louis Dreyfus Commodities Group
The affiliation with LDC Group translates into positive
synergies and gives
Biosev access to a broad range of data and information on the
current shape of
the sugar and ethanol global markets, inventory and demand
levels for both
products, price trends, and the performance of foreign
currencies across the
globe, among others. The LDC Group is also the main client for
the sugar
produced by Biosev. The adoption of efficient risk management
practices has been
reflecting positively on the attractive level of hedged sugar
prices (USD20.90
cents/lb for the 2013/14 season, as of June 30, 2013) and has
also helped to
reduce the impact of the recently intense FX volatility.
Modest Liquidity; Manageable Debt Profile
Biosev has a modest liquidity position. As of June 30 2013, its
cash and
marketable securities amounted to BRL1 billion and covered 69%
of its short-term
debt under Fitch's criteria. The ratio above does not include
the proceeds
received from the LDC Group in the form of advances for future
delivery of very
high polarization (VHP) sugar, which should be treated as
inter-company loans
used in the financing of Biosev's working capital needs.
However, given its
inter-company nature this debt has lower refinancing risk when
compared to
regular bank debt. Fitch understands that Biosev will be able to
manage its debt
maturity profile efficiently by issuing new debt and matching
debt maturities to
its expected cash flow generation.
Moderate Leverage
In Fitch's view, the company has to improve cane quality yields
and reduce idle
capacity of its mills with an aim toward cutting fixed costs.
Biosev's capacity
to keep increasing revenues has been somewhat offset by
operating margins that
are relatively low compared to the size and scale of its
operations. In the
latest 12 months (LTM) through June 30 2013, net revenues
amounted to BRL4.3
billion and EBITDAR reached BRL1.7 billion, bringing the EBITDAR
margin to
39.1%. Given the large investments needed to improve
productivity and capacity
utilization, FCF should remain pressured until at least
2016/2017. In the LTM
June 30 2013, cash flow from operations (CFFO) amounted to
BRL1.1 billion and
capex was BRL1.2 billion, leaving the FCF in negative territory
at BRL165
million. Despite the prospect of negative FCF for the near
future, Fitch
believes that the company will be able to keep leverage ratios
adjusted for land
lease obligations within levels ranging from 3.5x to 4.5x over
the next five
years. In the LTM June 30 2013, the adjusted net debt-to-EBITDAR
stood at 3.6x.
Rating Sensitivities
A negative rating action could take place if the company fails
to improve its
liquidity position as planned and if the adjusted net
debt-to-EBITDAR ratio
increases. Moreover, a negative rating action could occur if
margins do not
react positively to all the measures taken by Biosev to increase
agricultural
yields and boost capacity utilization. A positive rating action
could occur
should the company succeed in improving liquidity and bringing
leverage down to
its targeted levels.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Debora Jalles
Director
+55-21-4503-2629
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos,700
Cerqueira Cesar - Sao Paulo - SP
Secondary Analyst
Mauro Storino
Senior Director
+55-21-4503-2625
Committee Chairman
Ricardo Carvalho
Senior Director
+55-21-4503-2627
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
