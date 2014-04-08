(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned long- and short-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) to PACW and its main bank subsidiary, Pacific Western
Bank of 'BB+/B'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additionally, Fitch has
upgraded and withdrawn the IDRs of CapitalSource, Inc. (CSE) and its bank
subsidiary, CapitalSource Bank (CSB) following the announced closing of its
merger with PacWest Bancorp (PACW). The ratings of CSE are aligned with PACW as
the company will operate as a division of PACW post-merger. A full list of
ratings follows the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR
Since CSE and CSB have merged into PACW, their IDRs and Viability Rating (VR)
are removed from Rating Watch Positive, aligned with those of PACW and
withdrawn. The upgrade of CSE and CSB's ratings is based on Fitch's assessment
of CSE and PACW's combined pro forma financial and credit profile. Fitch views
positively the expected improvement in CSE's deposit base, funding profile, loan
portfolio diversification and overall franchise as a result of the combination.
The assigned ratings of PACW are supported by its good market position in its
core markets, earnings generation over the last two years, improving asset
quality, and solid capital profile. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view
that the combined entity will generate reasonable earnings and maintain adequate
capital levels for its rating category in the medium-to-longer term.
PACW has grown through a series of acquisitions since its organization in 1999,
and there remains the potential for execution risk in its most recent merger
with CSE. However, Fitch recognizes that management appears to have achieved a
good track record of integrating its acquisitions. The company estimates
after-tax merger related charges to be around $60 million and anticipates
pre-tax cost savings of $47 million over the next two years. Fitch views these
targets to be reasonable and achievable given a transaction of this size and
their prior track record.
Fitch observes that PACW has generated earnings coming out of the crisis, but is
somewhat volatile quarter to quarter due to the variability of noninterest
income. For example, ROAA fluctuated from 1.0% to 0.3% to 1.5% and 0.2% in the
first quarter of 2013 (1Q'13), 2Q'13, 3Q'13 and 4Q'13, respectively. However,
core earnings, which exclude some of the one-time integration-related and other
non-core charges tend to be more consistent, and in line with peer averages.
Pre-provision net revenues (PPNR) were solid, at around 1.6% on average over the
past 12 quarters. Fitch believes that the projected cost savings could augment
earnings performance in the near-to-medium term, however it might be somewhat
offset by modest net interest margin compression and any future
acquisition-related costs.
Asset quality metrics have continued to improve over the last several quarters,
and consistent with trends of with similarly rated peers. Non-performing assets
(NPAs, inclusive of accruing TDRs but exclusive of covered loans) were 3.2% at
year-end 2013, improving considerably from 5.5% at the prior year-end. The
company has shown the ability to work down NPAs with relatively low credit
costs. PACW's net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans over the last
five quarters were 0.20%, which compares favorably to industry peers. Fitch
expects pro forma asset quality metrics will improve further with the
acquisition of CSE's loan portfolio given its strong asset quality profile. At
year-end 2013, CSE's NPA and charge-off ratios were 1.49% and 0.27%,
respectively.
Fitch views PACW's capital levels as solid and appropriate for its ratings. At
Dec. 31, 2013, the company reported ratios of 9.2%, 15.1% and 16.4% for tangible
common equity (TCE), Tier 1 risk-based capital (RBC) and total RBC ratios,
respectively. Post-merger, the ratios are expected to be 10.5%, 11.7%, and
15.7%, respectively. The pro forma TCE ratio is expected to improve modestly
given CSE's strong capital base. As of Dec. 31, 2013, CSE reported ratios of
13.88%, 15.03% and 16.29% for TCE, Tier 1 RBC and total RBC ratios,
respectively. Fitch would expect the company to maintain an appropriate capital
profile as PACW continues to make acquisitions in the future.
RATING SENSITIVIES - IDRs AND VR
Fitch believes PACW's ratings have greater upside than downside over the
medium-term, possibly supported by a more stable earnings profile, while
maintaining strong asset quality and adequate capital levels over the
medium-to-longer term.
Conversely, the ratings could be pressured if operating performance trended
downward, should the company fail to appropriately manage integration risk. In
addition, deterioration in asset quality performance or failure to maintain
solid capital levels could result in a review of PACW's ratings and Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS and SENSITIVITIES- Support and Support Rating Floors
PACW has a Support Rating of '5' and a Support Rating Floor of 'NF'. In Fitch's
view, PACW is not systematically important and therefore, Fitch believes the
probability of support unlikely. PACW's IDRs and VR do not incorporate any
support. PACW's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS and Sensitivities - HOLDING COMPANY
PACW's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank, reflecting its role as
the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of
strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Should PACW's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to
meet near term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating companies.
PACW did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional
information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure.
Fitch assigns the following ratings:
PacWest Bancorp
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Pacific Western Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term deposits at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Fitch has upgraded, removed from Rating Watch and withdrawn the following
ratings:
CapitalSource, Inc.
--Long-term IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
CapitalSource Bank
--Long-term IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--Long-term deposits to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
--Viability Rating to 'bb+' from 'bb';
Fitch has affirmed, removed from Rating Watch and withdrawn the following
ratings:
CapitalSource Bank
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term deposits at 'B';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.