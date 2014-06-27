(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned 'BB-' and
'B' long- and
short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), respectively, to
Unifin Financiera
S.A.P.I. de C.V. Sofom (Unifin) E.N.R. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
Fitch also expects to rate 'BB-(exp)' a proposed issue of
five-year senior
unsecured bullet notes for up to USD300 million. Unifin intends
to use the net
proceeds from the issuance to repay certain indebtedness and, to
the extent any
proceeds remain, for general corporate purposes. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IDRs and issue ratings are driven by Unifin's growing
business franchise,
sustained and sound financial performance, and improved funding
structure and
maturity matching. The ratings also consider the entity's
elevated
concentrations per borrower, recent pressures on asset quality
due to the
impairment of a housing developer in Mexico, and a low loan loss
reserve
coverage.
The ratings are also constrained by Unifin's tight
capitalization that is
challenged by the entity's rapid growth, despite its sound
internal capital
generation and a recent capital injection. However, the agency
does not expect
further deterioration of capital adequacy, given the recent
capital injection
for MXN200 million, completed on June 25, 2014 and the long term
plans of the
company to run with a capital level similar to their current
position.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Ratings could be downgraded in the event of a consistent
weakening of the
capital to assets ratio below 9.5% that could arise from
accelerated growth
and/or weaker profitability. Downside potential could also arise
from a material
deterioration of the asset quality metrics or risk
concentrations (top 20
concentrations above 4x equity).
A scenario of ratings upgrades has a low probability of
occurrence over the
foreseeable future, given the risks and challenges from Unifin's
aggressive
projected growth and its current business model, however ratings
could be
upgraded if tangible equity ratios are sustained over double
digits, while the
entity significantly reduces its top 20 concentrations (below 2x
equity).
Given that these are senior unsecured indebtedness, the issue
rating of the
proposed notes will remain aligned to Unifin's IDRs and would
mirror any change
on the latter.
CREDIT PROFILE
Unifin's ratings reflect its growing franchise in the
operational leases
business, aided by the sector consolidation in recent years.
Unifin has focused
on growing its core business, rapidly increasing its portfolio
base and
progressively expanding its regional presence. The entity has
shown a good
execution ability to successfully implement its strategy.
The risk of elevated concentrations per borrower (top 20: 2.9
times equity) is
highlighted by the recent troubles in the housing sector in
Mexico, which
increased Unifin's impairment ratio (+90 days accrued balance)
to 6.4% as of
March 2014. Impairment reserve coverage is weak (19% at 1Q'14),
while the low
coverage was further affected by Unifin's decision to just
partially provision
the factoring related to the defaulted homebuilder (based on its
internal
expected recoveries), while it also continues to depreciate the
leased assets as
originally scheduled.
Unifin has historically shown a resilient financial performance
under
macroeconomic stress, driven by its growing business volume,
good spread
management and an efficient operational cost base. Fitch
considers profits are
somewhat overestimated by the low reserve coverage of the
entity, relative to
other financial institutions. However, if 2013 earnings were
adjusted for the
insufficiency of loan loss reserves related to the factoring and
leased assets
in the case of Urbi, overall profitability is still considered
good relative to
its peers (adjusted ROA 2.1% and adjusted ROE 23.5% at YE13).
Over the past three years, Unifin has focused on reducing its
funding
concentrations. The entity was able to establish new funding
relationships.
Unifin has traditionally been largely funded in the debt market;
however, it has
increased the contribution of bank facilities (representing 43%
of its interest
bearing liabilities as of March 2014 compared to 20.3% at YE12).
The entity is
expected to tap the global market and to reduce its reliance to
the Mexican
capital market. However, Fitch does not anticipate further
relevant improvements
in funding, given that Unifin's funding model is highly reliant
on market
securitizations.
Unifin's portfolio growth has progressively stressed leverage
indicators that
reached 5.6x at 1Q'14 (total liabilities excluding
securitizations to total
equity). While the equity/assets ratio declined to 9.1% as of
the same date.
After the recent capitalization, Unifin projects to sustain
capital indicators
above 11% and a leverage ratio around 8 times (including all
liabilities).
After 2008, Unifin improved the matching between assets and
liabilities
maturities. However, Fitch considers that refinancing risk is
yet material, due
to the aggressive asset growth plans, the relatively low portion
of liquid
assets held, and the bullet nature of most of its market-driven
funding. The
latter is only partially offset by the flexibility provided by
the current
portfolio securitizations.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings to Unifin:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'B';
--USD300 million senior unsecured notes 'BB-(exp)'.
Fitch has published the following rating:
--Long-term local currency IDR 'BB-'; Outlook Stable.
Fitch has affirmed Unifin's existing ratings as follows:
--National-scale long-term rating at 'A-(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F2(mex)';
--National-scale long-term rating for local issues of senior
unsecured debt
(UNIFIN 12, UNIFIN 13 & UNIFIN 13-2) at 'A-(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating senior unsecured debt program
not placed at
'F2(mex)'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
