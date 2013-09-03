(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, September 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
following ratings
to Office Depot de Mexico S.A. de C.V. (ODM):
--Foreign currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BB+';
--Local currency Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Proposed USD350 million senior notes due 2020 at 'BB+(exp)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Proceeds from the offering will be used to finance part of the
buyout of Office
Depot Inc.'s 50% ownership in ODM by Grupo Gigante (Gigante). On
June 3, 2013,
Gigante signed a stock purchase agreement acquiring the
remaining 50% of ODM
through a bridge loan for up to MXN8.85 billion. Half of the
bridge loan will be
paid by the notes' issuance, with the remainder paid for by an
initial public
offering (IPO) by Gigante of ODM. The bridge loan has guarantees
by all
subsidiaries, including ODM. Despite ODM not being able to pay
dividends as per
the covenants, Fitch believes that Gigante has flexibility to
service the
remaining debt of the bridge loan were the IPO to be delayed. As
per the
description of the notes, the shareholder dividend declared by
ODM prior to the
issuance and related to the shareholder loan are excluded from
those
restrictions.
The ratings reflect ODM's leadership position in the office
products super-store
segment, diversified geographical footprint, low historical
adjusted leverage,
and generally consistent free cash flow (FCF) generation. The
rating also
incorporates the company's new leverage structure, of about 2.6x
debt-to-EBITDA
and adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR of 3.5x, based on the proposed
USD350 million
issuance.
ODM's operating profile is supported by its national retail
presence in Mexico,
as well as its operations in Central America and Colombia, its
mix of large
corporate customers, small businesses and consumers. It has a
leading position
among Mexican office supply super stores, while non-Mexican
sales represent
about 15% of total sales. In addition, its extensive
distribution network,
preponderance of cash sales and mostly local sourcing of
inventory, further
supports ODM's business profile.
The company has shown consistent organic growth over the last 12
years, with
solid EBITDA generation even during economic downturns. Fitch
expects EBITDA
margin to be in the 10%-11% range as the Carvajal operation,
acquired in late
2010, is being fully migrated to ODM's business model. Same
store sales (SSS)
were about 2.9% in 2012, in line with previous years. EBITDA
margin has held
broadly constant at 10.5% as of second quarter 2013 (2Q'13), on
a last 12-months
(LTM) basis.
The Mexican office supply industry is very fragmented, with the
potential for
consolidation by big players such as ODM. Going forward, ODM
will pursue a
modest growth strategy, with about eight store openings per year
on average,
most of them within Mexico. Fitch expects these openings to be
funded with
internally generated cash flow, as the company has done in the
past. Fitch also
believes there are growth opportunities for penetration in
smaller cities, as
well as some gains achievable in taking away market share from
mom & pops.
Fitch expects the proposed USD350 million senior notes to
increase leverage to
around 2.6x-2.5x on a debt-to-EBITDA basis adjusted
debt-to-EBITDAR: 3.x5-3.4x)
for the next few years. Prior to the proposed issuance, adjusted
financial
leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDAR), is 1.5x as of 2Q'13 LTM.
Adjusted leverage is
currently completely derived from operating leases, as the firm
does not have
any debt on its balance sheet as of 2Q'13.
ODM's liquidity position is adequate, with cash and cash
equivalents of
approximately MXN620 million as of 2Q'13. FCF after dividends
has been mostly
positive over the past four years, averaging about MXN60
million, and Fitch
expects modest FCF generation going forward, with Capex around
MXN600 million
per year in the medium term. After the USD350 million issuance
and aside from
its related shareholder loan and shareholder dividend to
Gigante, the issuer
will not be able to pay dividends, according to covenants, so
Fitch would expect
for cash to accumulate, to be used possibly for gross debt
reduction.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could be detrimental to credit quality include
weaker-than-expected
SSS, lower EBITDA margin, or other factors that could lead to
higher-than-expected leverage in the medium term, including the
liability
related to guarantees derived from the bridge loan granted to
Gigante to fund
the acquisition of 50% of ODM from Office Depot Inc.
Factors that could improve creditworthiness include
stronger-than-expected
operating results or lower debt levels that lead to adjusted
debt-to-EBITDAR
ratios below 2.5x, as well a commitment from a financial policy
standpoint to
permanently maintain leverage at this lower level.
Contact:
Primary Analyst:
Miguel Guzman-Betancourt
Associate Director
+52 81 8399-9100
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612.
Monterrey, NL, MEXICO
Secondary Analyst:
Indalecio Riojas
Associate Director
+52 81 8399-9100
Committee Chairperson:
Alberto Moreno
Senior Director
+52 81 8399-9100
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
