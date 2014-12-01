(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
expected rating of
'BB-(EXP)' to China-based homebuilder Logan Property Holdings
Company's
(BB-/Stable) proposed notes denominated in US dollars.
Logan plans to use the note proceeds to refinance existing
onshore borrowings.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to
information already received.
The notes are rated at the same level as Logan's senior
unsecured debt rating as
they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations
of the company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Established Market Position: Logan's ratings reflect its
established business
position with contracted sales of CNY13.2bn in 2013 (1H14:
CNY5.54bn), and
strong execution ability in large-scale mass-market residential
developments in
key cities where it operates. About 66% of Logan's existing land
bank is located
in Huizhou, Nanning and Shantou, where Logan has been ranked
among the top five
developers by sales value in the past three years. Logan will
continue to use
its strong track record in these locations to expand over the
medium term.
Large Land Bank Gives Flexibility: Logan's large land bank of
12.8 million
square metres (sqm) that it purchased at an average cost of
below CNY1,200/sqm
is sufficient for five to six years' worth of sales. This large
low-cost land
reserve, gives the company operational flexibility in terms of
land purchases
over the medium term. The leeway is especially important at a
time when land
prices are rising rapidly.
Stable Margins: As land costs increase over time, Fitch expects
the company's
overall EBITDA margin to be sustained at above 25% (1H 2014:
24%) as lower
margins from its fast-churn projects would be balanced by
stronger profit
margins from projects with low land cost. Logan also reaps some
savings by using
its in-house construction arm.
Balance Sheet Supports Moderate Expansion: Logan's net
debt/adjusted inventory
is healthy at 30% as at 1H14 (end-Dec 2013: 33%). Logan's
leverage may increase
to beyond 40% at end-2014 following its acquisition of seven new
land parcels in
January-October 2014. Fitch expects it to drop below 40% over
the medium term,
assuming Logan slows down its pace of acquisition in 2015 and
maintains healthy
sales performance.
Manageable Single Project Exposure: Although plots in Huizhou
make up about 40%
of Logan's land bank, sales from its main project, Logan City
(Huizhou), will be
spread out over several years and likely remain below 25% of
Logan's total
annual sales. In addition, the low land cost of CNY220/ sqm for
Logan City
(Huizhou), compared with the average selling price (ASP) of
CNY6,300/ sqm,
provides a comfortable buffer against price corrections and
potential
competition from nearby projects.
High Exposure in Guangdong: Logan's rating is constrained by its
concentration
in Guangdong province, which accounts for more than 70% of its
sales and land
bank. This increases its susceptibility to changes in the local
economy and
policies. Its exposure to smaller cities may leave it vulnerable
to higher price
volatility; however this is partially mitigated by the company's
strong profit
buffer due to the low cost of its land and products that target
first-home
buyers and upgraders. Due to its proximity to Shenzhen and to a
lesser extent
Guangzhou, Logan City (Huizhou) also targets end-users from
these first-tier
cities in Guangdong province.
Large Projects May Lengthen Cash Cycle: Logan's strategy is to
secure large
parcels of land outside the city centre to tap demand from
urbanisation in
China. The success of these projects hinges on the continuation
of the
urbanisation trend and demands a longer cash cycle. Low land
costs for these
projects, Logan's healthy leverage, and cash flow from the
company's fast-churn
projects will mitigate some of this risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- EBITDA margin sustained below 25%
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 40%
- Contracted sales / total debt sustained below 1.0x
- Sustained decline in contracted sales from current levels
Positive: No positive rating action is expected unless Logan is
able to
substantially increase its scale and diversify outside Guangdong
province
without compromising its financial metrics.
