(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BBB'(EXP) with a Stable Outlook to UK-based
residential
property owner Annington Limited. At the same time Fitch has
assigned a senior
unsecured rating of 'BBB'(EXP) to Annington Funding Plc. Fitch
has also rated
Annington Funding Plc's proposed GBP4 billion EMTN Programme
'BBB'(EXP).
The expected ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that issuer
loans under
Annington's existing CMBS transaction will be repaid almost
immediately
following the funding of proposed corporate bond issues and term
loans. Fitch
will assign a final IDR to Annington Limited and final senior
unsecured debt
ratings to the bonds following confirmation that the AF4 and AF5
transactions
have been fully defeased and that all security under the
transaction has been
released. Fitch cannot assign a final IDR whilst any form of
encumbrance
relating to the CMBS transaction continues.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Portfolio Leased to MoD: The ratings of Annington are supported
by a portfolio
of 38,979 residential properties (the retained estate leased to
Ministry of
Defence (MoD), a department of the United Kingdom (AA/Negative).
This generates
stable, long-term, contracted rent. The MoD is obliged to pay
rent on all leased
units, regardless of occupancy, and is responsible for
maintenance and repair.
The MoD can release units back to Annington, but must ensure the
properties are
in good condition or pay dilapidation costs. Annington typically
sells released
units on the open market, generating substantial reversionary
returns.
Annington was created in November 1996 when it acquired a 999
year head lease
over 57,434 homes across 765 sites from the MoD for GBP1.66
billion. Annington
then provided 200-year underleases over the sites to the MoD to
house married
service personnel and their families.
Stable, Long-Term Contracted Revenue: The retained estate
generates high-quality
revenue that anchors the business profile of Annington. MoD rent
is set at a 58%
discount to open market rent until the 2021-2024 site review.
Rent levels are
reviewed on a five-year rolling basis, based on designated units
on each site.
Rent is then adjusted to reflect market movements. This exposes
Annington to an
element of price risk, but rent on nearly all sites has
increased over the past
19 years and total rent has never decreased. Under the terms of
the leases, the
MoD must pay rent, regardless of occupancy, and is responsible
for maintenance
and repair, generating high gross to net rental margins.
Large Residential Properties Portfolio: As of 31 December 2016,
the retained
estate was independently valued at GBP7.2 billion based on
discounted cash flow
under the contract, or GBP8.4 billion using vacant possession
values. Units
within the retained estate range from flats to large detached
houses, although
most are two- to three-bedroom semi-detached or terraced houses,
largely in
south-east and south-west England where housing demand has been
strong. Annual
rent under the five-year reviews has grown by a CAGR of 3.8%
from 1996-2016,
despite the retained estate having fewer units owing to sales,
higher than the
UK CPI of 1.9%.
Site Review: Apart from the rent review cycle, each site will be
looked at over
a four-year period starting in 2021. The 42% currently payable
will be reviewed
site by site with a view to moving more towards open market
rental levels. As a
number of elements that make up the current discount will be
reduced or
eliminated, the discount is expected to fall to 25%-35%,
substantially boosting
rental income. Annington and the MoD have maintained positive
working relations
for 20 years, but any disputes during the site review will be
resolved through
an official arbitration process.
Reversionary Gains: The MoD can release surplus property back to
Annington with
a six-month notice period, after which the company may use the
property as it
sees fit. To date, Annington has disposed of 18,539 units for
more than GBP1.8
billion, achieving 98% of the open market value. The portfolio's
current vacant
possession value exceeds the discounted cash flow value, which
factors in the
MoD leases, by almost 15%, indicating strong reversionary
potential. Annington
also rents released properties, often back to the MoD.
The company intends to increase its rental portfolio, which
currently comprises
around 1,388 owned and 78 managed homes. The MoD is likely to
increase releases
in the medium to long term to offset potentially higher rents
and to reduce
vacant properties, which are currently around 20%.
UK Market Fundamentals Support Growth: There is a persistent
shortage of UK
housing and build rates are not closing the gap. This lack of
supply continues
to push house price inflation well ahead of earnings growth.
Affordable rental
housing, Annington's primary market, is particularly under
pressure, owing to
insufficient social housing. Accordingly, the company's ability
to generate good
returns is unlikely to diminish, despite the portfolio being
largely secondary
or even tertiary.
Brexit: The overall effect of Brexit on Annington is likely to
be muted, as
Fitch expects the MoD's current housing needs to be maintained,
and the number
of public-sector and former military personnel is unlikely to
decline. MoD
housing demand is underpinned by the Joint Force 2025
commitments by the UK
government.
High Cash-Flow Leverage: Annington has a relatively weak
financial profile for
the 'BBB' category. This reflects the discounted rental stream,
which affects
cash flow leverage. We expect Annington's cash-flow leverage to
remain high post
refinancing, with a forecast LTV of around 47%, an EBITDA NIC of
1.7x and high
net debt/EBITDA of 19x at the end of the financial year to March
2018 (FYE18).
Further releases by the MoD may contribute to deleveraging, but
the effect is
likely to be marginal. This financial weakness is mitigated by
the quality of
the MoD lease. In addition, the site review may significantly
improve
Annington's position, although the outcome remains uncertain.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Annington has a number of unique characteristics that
distinguish it from most
publicly rated real-estate peers. These include the leases to
the MoD, under
which there is no void risk and maintenance and repair, as well
as dilapidations
are passed to the MoD, which is reflected in the rental
discount. In addition,
military housing needs, rather than residential market needs,
drive demand.
Fitch views Annington's business profile as stronger than most
peers'.
Annington, for example, has a similar financial profile to
Grainger Plc
(BB/Stable), but a significantly stronger business profile.
Other European
residential peers operate largely in regulated markets, such as
Sweden and
Germany, where income is below market and there is good
reversionary potential.
These companies can achieve reversionary gains when tenants
vacate properties or
when apartments are upgraded, whereas Annington depends on the
MoD to releases
properties. Like Annington, residential real-estate companies
tend to support
relatively high net debt/EBITDA and LTVs, given the high number
of properties,
low voids and stable income.
No parent or subsidiary linkage was used in this rating and
there is no Country
Ceiling in effect.
We have not uplifted the issue rating given most properties are
leased to the
MoD in the retained estate and not easily used in a recovery.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Low single-digit rental growth
- Small scale releases by the MoD
- Stable housing prices
- Long-term funding across bank term loans and notes issued
under its
medium-term note programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- The results of the site review substantially increasing rental
income
- Net debt/EBITDA falling below 15x
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Substantial weakening of the housing market
- Very high levels of releases from the MoD, particularly if
concentrated in a
single geographic area
- Significant fall in house prices leading or releveraging
leading to LTV rising
above 50%
LIQUIDITY
Healthy Liquidity: After the refinancing, Annington's liquidity
will be strong,
given there will be no short-term debt and the company will have
cash available
on the balance sheet and access to the committed, undrawnGBP300
million
revolver. Annington's intention to issue long-dated bonds as
part of its
refinancing of the existing CMBS structure will further extend
the debt profile
significantly beyond existing maturities.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Annington Ltd.
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): Assigned at 'BBB'(EXP),
Stable Outlook
Annington Funding PLC
Long-term senior unsecured rating: Assigned at 'BBB'(EXP)
GBP4bn European medium-term note programme: Assigned at
'BBB'(EXP)
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Jean-Baptiste Bouillaguet
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1606
Supervisory Analyst
Bram Cartmell
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1874
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Paul Lund
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1244
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 26 June 2017
Media Relations: Adrian Simpson, London, Tel: 203 530, Email:
adrian.simpson@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
