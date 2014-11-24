(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
following ratings
to Banco Agrario de Colombia S.A. (Banagrario):
--Foreign Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--Foreign Currency Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Local Currency Long-Term IDR 'BBB+';
--Local Currency Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Viability rating (VR) 'bb';
--Support Rating '2';
--Support Rating Floor 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs & SUPPORT RATINGS
Banagrario's ratings are driven by the potential support of the
Republic of
Colombia, rated by Fitch at 'BBB/BBB+'. In Fitch's view, the
Colombian
government has the ability and willingness to provide timely and
sufficient
support to Banagrario, if needed. Banagrario's IDRs are aligned
with the
sovereign's.
The ability to support Banagrario is reflected in the Republic
of Colombia's
ratings and underpins the bank's support rating of '2' and
support rating floor
of 'BBB'. Fitch considers that the willingness of the sovereign
to provide
support is strong given that Banagrario plays an important role
in the
development of the government's agricultural policy, being the
only public bank
that serves customers ranging from small local/regional to
medium-sized
producers. Banagrario is Colombia's main development tool for
the agricultural
sector being the largest individual source of financing for the
sector (around
48% of the total).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The bank's strong and consistent profitability drives its
Viability Rating (VR);
however, it is also influenced by its weak credit quality. The
bank's adequate
margins, low financing costs and moderate operating costs result
in a consistent
financial performance. Historically, Banagrario's profitability
has been above
the banking system average, although it was affected by higher
loan loss
reserves during 2013. Fitch expects Banagrario's return on
average assets (ROAA)
to remain at around 3%, underpinned by sound loan portfolio
growth and recurring
income derived from the investment portfolio.
Banagrario's VR also considers its weak loan quality reflected
in high
non-performing loans (NPLs) and considerable amount of
restructured loans.
Banagrario's NPLs (i.e. overdue greater than 30 days) ratio
reached 8.75% at
June 2014 (7.54% at 90 days overdue), a level that compares
unfavorably with
that of its peers. The combined ratio of NPLs plus restructured
loans would
almost double that of NPLs.
The bank's asset quality showed considerable deterioration at
YE2013 as a result
of typical risks associated with the agricultural sector (for
example adverse
climate conditions and several agricultural strikes). In Fitch
opinion,
Banagrario's asset quality will remain under pressure due to
unexpected events
in the agricultural sector that can happen any time, the greater
maturity of the
consumer lending portfolios, and moderate obligor
concentrations. On a positive
side, Fitch expects that Banagrario will keep enhancing its loan
loss reserves
and maintaining its good level of collaterals.
Banagrario's shows a sound capital base (entirely Tier I), which
is not
encumbered by goodwill or fixed assets. The relatively rapid
loan growth
resulted in a decline of capital ratios; however, Banagrario's
Fitch core
capital ratio remains sound (15.7% at June 2014) and above its
local and
international peers. In Fitch's view, continued high
profitability and moderate
pay-out dividend should support capital growth going forward.
In terms of funding and liquidity risk, Fitch considers
Banagrario's funding to
be diversified, in contrast to that shown by other development
banks in Latin
America with a similar business model. Funding for Banagrario
comes from a
balanced mix of its low-cost and diversified deposits and from
financial
resources from state agencies or government funds. Banagrario
benefits from the
exclusive management of judicial deposits which have low funding
cost (23.8% of
the bank's total funding as of June 2014). Liquidity risk is
carefully
controlled.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
As a state-owned development bank, Banagrario's creditworthiness
and ratings are
directly linked to those of the Republic of Colombia. As such,
Banagrario's
ratings should move in line with those of the Sovereign.
Downward risk for Banagrario's IDRs & Support Ratings is limited
given
Colombia's sound economic prospects. Although not a baseline
scenario,
Banagrario's ratings could change if Fitch perceives a decrease
in its strategic
importance to the government's public policies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Banagrario's VR could be upgraded if the bank improves and
sustains an NPL ratio
below 6% and considerably reduces its level of restructured
loans. In turn, the
VR could be negatively affected if the bank fails to sustain its
recent
improvements in profitability metrics and/or if its Fitch core
capital ratios
consistently fall below 14%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 818 399 9156
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Andres Marquez
Director
57 1 326 9999
Committee Chairperson
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+ 503 2516 6600
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
