(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned 'BBB' and
'F2' long- and
short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), respectively, to Banco
Compartamos
S.A. I.B.M. (Compartamos), both in foreign and local currency.
Fitch has also
assigned a Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb' to Compartamos. The
Rating Outlook on
the long-term IDRs is Stable.
A Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) were also
assigned at
'5/NF'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRs AND NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS
Compartamos VR and IDR's are driven by Compartamos' ability to
manage risks
related to its business model, while it sustains a consistent
and highly
profitable financial profile even compared to other microfinance
institutions in
Latin America. These ratings are constrained by the low
diversification of its
funding structure driven by its limited deposit base and the
recent pressures in
asset quality, although asset quality ratios are still adequate
for the sector.
Compartamos National Scale ratings are explained by the same
factors that drive
its VR which result in a solid financial profile and prospects
compared to other
entities domiciled in Mexico.
The bank's solid performance, capital structure and asset
quality have been
resilient to different phases of the economic cycle, interest
rate volatility, a
more competitive environment, and times of constrained market
liquidity. The
bank's ample loss absorption capacity and its ability to balance
sustained
growth with well-managed long-term risks, allow Compartamos to
contain the
relative higher vulnerability of the target segment (population
segments from
low to very low income), resulting in a dominant franchise in
the microfinance
sector in Mexico.
Compartamos' profitability (ROA and ROE at 13.3% and 36.1%
respectively as of
March 2014), is above its peer average, supported by its steady
growth, ample
interest margins, and reasonable funding and operational cost
management.
However, profitability could remain under downward pressure
given the portfolio
gradual shift to non-group products with higher delinquency
ratios; the
prevailing market conditions regarding to higher indebtedness
levels among the
customers and increased competition, and also because of the
recent
technological investments. Fitch does not expect these factors
to substantially
deteriorate the bank's solid earnings.
Asset quality ratios stands well compared to other microfinance
and consumer
loans lenders in Mexico, although the expansion on the
individual loans
portfolio may bring controlled pressures over its asset quality
in the short and
medium term. The bank's adjusted impairment ratio of 10.4% (90+
days impairments
plus written-off loans over the latest 12 months) compares
positively to its
national peers (microfinance) and most banks focused on retail
lending.
Despite its mostly non-deposit funding structure, Compartamos
liquidity profile
is benefited by the short-term nature of its credit portfolio,
the bank's
continuous access to wholesale long-term stable funding, and the
gradual
migration from a monoline business (group lending) to a more
diversified product
base (individual loans now accounting for 25% of the total
portfolio).
Capital metrics are robust for its rating category, based on a
solid, mostly
Tier 1, capital base and strong internal capital generation.
Rapid growth in the
past years resulted in a reduction of its exceptionally high
capital ratios, but
these remain at sound levels. Given its niche orientation and
high reliance on
wholesale funding, capitalization needs to be strong. The bank's
management
targets a regulatory capital ratio around 30%. Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) to
risk-weighted ratio was 29.6% as of March 2014.
Compartamos has been largely funded in the debt market (79% of
its total
interest bearing liabilities); however, the concentration risk
is partially
mitigated by the long-term nature of the issuances and its
highly revolving loan
portfolio.
SR AND SRF
The bank's SR and SRF are driven by its low systemic importance
when measured by
its market share of core customer deposits. Fitch considers that
sovereign
support for the bank in case of need, although possible, cannot
be relied upon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs AND NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS
Given its current relatively high level, future upgrades on its
VR and IDR's may
be contingent to significant enhancement of Compartamos funding
base with lower
reliance on capital market funding, while maintaining its solid
financial
performance, asset quality and capital strength.
These ratings could be downgraded if impairment charges exceed
30% of
pre-impairment profits, operational expenses exceed 75% of
operational income or
capital metrics weaken materially (FCC below 25%). Although not
a baseline
scenario, sustained volatility or reduced funding access could
also pressure
ratings.
The aforementioned factors may affect also Compartamos National
Scale Ratings
considering its relativities with other Mexican rated entities.
SR AND SRF
Upside potential for the SR and SRF is virtually non-existent in
the foreseeable
future, and can only occur in the long-term with a material gain
of the bank's
market share in terms of the system's core customer deposits.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings to Compartamos:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'BBB';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'F2';
--Viability Rating 'bbb';
--Support Rating '5';
--Support Rating Floor 'NF'.
Fitch has affirmed Compartamos' existing ratings as follows:
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AA+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--National-scale long-term rating for local issues of senior
unsecured debt at
'AA+(mex)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Veronica Chau
Director
+52-81-8399-9169
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes No. 2612
Piso 8, Col. Del Paseo Residencial
Monterrey, N.L., 64920 Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52-81-8399-9156
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
