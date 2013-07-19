(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
long-term foreign
currency rating of 'BBB' to Banco do Brasil S.A.'s (BdB) euro
senior unsecured
notes.
The notes will be issued by Banco do Brasil's Grand Cayman
branch under the USD5
billion global medium-term program. The amount of the notes
totaled EUR700
million and the interest payments will be made annually. The
principal will be
paid at the maturity. The notes proceeds shall be used for
general corporate
purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating assigned to BdB's issuance corresponds to the bank's
long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) ('BBB'; Outlook
Stable) and ranks
equal with its other senior unsecured debt.
BdB's IDRs are linked to the sovereign ratings of Brazil and
reflect the federal
government control and its systemic importance. The probability
of the Brazilian
government providing support to BdB is high, which explains its
Support Rating
of '2' and its Support Rating Floor of 'BBB'.
The federal government has influence over the strategies of the
bank, which is
evidenced by BdB's role during the recent crisis, and in the
governmental
economic policies promoting the agribusiness development, and,
more recently, in
the widespread reduction in the domestic interest rates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BdB's IDRs and its issuance rating would be affected by
potential changes in the
sovereign ratings of Brazil and/or in its shareholders
willingness to provide
support. Fitch does not expect a change in the government's
willingness to
provide support over the rating horizon.
Fitch currently rates BdB as follows:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'BBB', Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'F2';
--Viability Rating 'bb+';
--Long-term national rating 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating '2';
--Support Rating Floor 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paulo Fugulin
Associate Director
+55 11 4504-2206
Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda
Alameda Santos 700
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Maria Rita Goncalves
Senior Director
+55 21 4503-2626
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
