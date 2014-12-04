(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: BlueBay Global Unconstrained High Yield Fund here LONDON/PARIS, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned BlueBay Global Unconstrained High Yield (HY) Fund a 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by BlueBay Asset Management LLP (BlueBay). The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's research-driven investment approach, within a well-defined risk-control framework. The fund is primarily differentiated from typical global HY funds by its investments in event-driven and opportunistic credits, its absolute return focus, and the equality between bonds and loans as instruments in its investment philosophy. The rating is also supported by the depth of BlueBay's dedicated HY and wider fixed-income resources. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fund Profile BlueBay Global Unconstrained HY Fund is a sub-fund of BlueBay Structured Funds, a SICAV-SIF (ie, non-UCITS compliant). Launched in November 2012, the fund invests in global HY securities across bond and loan securities. The fund uses derivatives and takes short positions on securities, but retains a long bias. The hurdle rate of the fund is 7% per annum (net of fees.) The fund had USD1.1bn of assets at end-October 2014. Investment Process The fund implements a research-driven investment process focusing on bottom-up, trade selection, with a key emphasis on achieving absolute returns. The fund uses derivatives to implement both macro and credit views, and cash is actively used as an allocation tool. Compared with BlueBay's long-only global HY and global loan funds, this fund invests more in opportunistic and event-driven credits, with a greater use of derivatives. The fund is segmented into three portions - core (typically 50% to 70% of portfolio), opportunistic (typically 20% to 50%) and event-driven (typically 10% to 20%). The allocation between the segments, and between loan and bond securities, depends on available opportunities within the market and absolute levels of valuations. Resources The lead portfolio manager (PM), Anthony Robertson, has 19 years of investment experience, and is Global Head of Leveraged Finance. The co-PM, Richard Cazenove, is the lead PM for absolute return credit strategies with 18 years of investment experience. The fund benefits from the depth of BlueBay's HY and leveraged finance fixed-income resources, with a total of 35 staff who have an average of 13 years of industry experience. Track Record The fund has a short track record, but has demonstrated adherence to its philosophy by its smooth return profile and limited performance drawdowns (peak-to-trough cumulative negative performance.) Given the fund's limited track record, Fitch has considered BlueBay's long track record in managing long-only HY and loan funds, and absolute return credit hedge funds when assigning its rating, as the fund is effectively a combination of BlueBay's expertise in these three areas. Fund Manager Founded in 2001 and now owned by the Royal Bank of Canada (AA/Stable/F1+), BlueBay is a specialist credit asset manager with assets under management of USD65.8bn at end-September 2014 (including USD7.5bn in HY credit). BlueBay has been investing in HY credit since 2002. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade. For example, notable structural deterioration in the fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals may result in the fund being placed 'Under Review' or downgraded. Conversely, an upgrade could result from demonstration that the fund is able to outperform peers consistently on a risk-adjusted basis and meet its performance objectives over a longer period. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, please see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here Contacts: Primary Analyst Richard Woodrow, CFA Associate Director Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN +44 203 530 1388 Secondary Analyst Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 203 530 1147 Committee Chairperson Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain and BlueBay. Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Ratings Criteria', dated 16 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fund Quality Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.