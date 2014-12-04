(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
BlueBay Global
Unconstrained High Yield (HY) Fund a 'Strong' Fund Quality
Rating. The fund is
managed by BlueBay Asset Management LLP (BlueBay).
The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's research-driven
investment approach,
within a well-defined risk-control framework. The fund is
primarily
differentiated from typical global HY funds by its investments
in event-driven
and opportunistic credits, its absolute return focus, and the
equality between
bonds and loans as instruments in its investment philosophy. The
rating is also
supported by the depth of BlueBay's dedicated HY and wider
fixed-income
resources.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Profile
BlueBay Global Unconstrained HY Fund is a sub-fund of BlueBay
Structured Funds,
a SICAV-SIF (ie, non-UCITS compliant). Launched in November
2012, the fund
invests in global HY securities across bond and loan securities.
The fund uses
derivatives and takes short positions on securities, but retains
a long bias.
The hurdle rate of the fund is 7% per annum (net of fees.) The
fund had USD1.1bn
of assets at end-October 2014.
Investment Process
The fund implements a research-driven investment process
focusing on bottom-up,
trade selection, with a key emphasis on achieving absolute
returns. The fund
uses derivatives to implement both macro and credit views, and
cash is actively
used as an allocation tool. Compared with BlueBay's long-only
global HY and
global loan funds, this fund invests more in opportunistic and
event-driven
credits, with a greater use of derivatives.
The fund is segmented into three portions - core (typically 50%
to 70% of
portfolio), opportunistic (typically 20% to 50%) and
event-driven (typically 10%
to 20%). The allocation between the segments, and between loan
and bond
securities, depends on available opportunities within the market
and absolute
levels of valuations.
Resources
The lead portfolio manager (PM), Anthony Robertson, has 19 years
of investment
experience, and is Global Head of Leveraged Finance. The co-PM,
Richard
Cazenove, is the lead PM for absolute return credit strategies
with 18 years of
investment experience. The fund benefits from the depth of
BlueBay's HY and
leveraged finance fixed-income resources, with a total of 35
staff who have an
average of 13 years of industry experience.
Track Record
The fund has a short track record, but has demonstrated
adherence to its
philosophy by its smooth return profile and limited performance
drawdowns
(peak-to-trough cumulative negative performance.) Given the
fund's limited track
record, Fitch has considered BlueBay's long track record in
managing long-only
HY and loan funds, and absolute return credit hedge funds when
assigning its
rating, as the fund is effectively a combination of BlueBay's
expertise in these
three areas.
Fund Manager
Founded in 2001 and now owned by the Royal Bank of Canada
(AA/Stable/F1+),
BlueBay is a specialist credit asset manager with assets under
management of
USD65.8bn at end-September 2014 (including USD7.5bn in HY
credit). BlueBay has
been investing in HY credit since 2002.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, notable structural deterioration in the fund's
performance or departure
of key investment professionals may result in the fund being
placed 'Under
Review' or downgraded. Conversely, an upgrade could result from
demonstration
that the fund is able to outperform peers consistently on a
risk-adjusted basis
and meet its performance objectives over a longer period.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
+44 203 530 1388
Secondary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1147
Committee Chairperson
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
BlueBay.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Ratings Criteria', dated 16
September 2014,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
