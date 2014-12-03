(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
BlueBay High Income
Loan Fund a 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by
BlueBay Asset
Management LLP (BlueBay).
The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's disciplined,
research-driven,
transparent and collaborative investment process. BlueBay's
identification and
ownership of high-conviction trades is a differentiator in the
industry. The
rating is also supported by the depth of BlueBay's dedicated
high yield (HY) and
wider fixed-income resources.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Profile
The fund is a sub-fund of a Luxembourg SICAV-SIF; therefore the
fund is reserved
for certain well-informed investors only, as defined under
Luxembourg law. It
was launched in November 2008 and had assets of EUR456m at
end-October 2014. The
fund aims to generate annual returns of 350bp above its
benchmark - EURIBOR 3
Month - gross of fees, over a full credit cycle.
Investment Process
The investment process is research-driven and transparent,
highly
idea-generative and collaborative. Portfolio construction is on
a bottom-up
basis, driven by issuer research and relative value analysis.
Portfolio managers
overlay the portfolio's construction with strategic and tactical
inputs and
market technical factors.
Resources
Portfolio managers, Peter Higgins and Anthony Robertson, each
have 18 years of
investment experience, while Justin Jewell has 13 years. The
fund benefits from
the depth of BlueBay's HY and leveraged finance fixed-income
resources, with a
total of 35 staff who have an average of 13 years of industry
experience.
Track Record
The fund has outperformed a customised peer group prepared by
Fitch over the
last three years, in combination with lower volatility than
peers. However,
Fitch's peer group is limited in size given the asset class and
the fairly
specialist nature of the fund types involved (Luxembourg SICAFs
and Irish QIFs).
Nonetheless, the observed performance indicates consistency with
BlueBay's
investment philosophy and style, notably the fairly low
volatility, reflecting
the fund's defensive positioning and risk management framework.
Fund Manager
Founded in 2001 and owned by the Royal Bank of Canada
(AA/Stable/F1+), BlueBay
is a specialist credit asset manager with assets under
management of USD65.8bn
as at end-September 2014 (USD7.5bn in HY credit). BlueBay has
been investing in
HY credit since 2002.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, notable structural deterioration in the fund's
performance or departure
of key investment professionals may result in the fund being
placed 'Under
Review' or downgraded.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1388
Committee Chairman
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
