(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: BlueBay High Yield Bond Fund here LONDON/PARIS, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned BlueBay High Yield (HY) Bond Fund a 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by BlueBay Asset Management LLP (BlueBay). The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's research-driven investment approach, with a focus on credit selection as the main source of returns, within a well-defined risk-control framework. The rating is also supported by the depth of BlueBay's dedicated high yield (HY) and wider fixed-income resources. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fund Profile BlueBay HY Bond Fund is a sub-fund of a Luxembourg Part I SICAV and is UCITS IV-compliant. Launched in September 2002, the fund invests predominately in European HY debt. The fund aims to generate excess returns of 300bps per annum above its benchmark - BofA Merrill Lynch EUR Currency HY Constrained Index (Hedged EUR) - gross of fees, over the course of a credit cycle. The fund had EUR1.1bn of assets at end-October 2014. Investment Process The fund implements a research-driven investment process focusing on bottom-up, trade selection, while implementing top-down macro (overlay) strategies where relevant. In Fitch's opinion, the fundamental credit research produced by the team is of a high standard. Managing downside risk is the fund's key focus, as shown by its lower volatility and less negative peak-to-trough cumulative performance (drawdown) against peers and the benchmark. The fund is segmented into two portions - core (over 70% of portfolio) and opportunistic (under 30% of portfolio). The allocation between the two depends on available opportunities within the market and absolute levels of valuations. The fund invests in floating rate notes and can invest up to 10% in loan securities; these are used as sources to generate performance and to manage duration. Resources The lead portfolio manager (PM), Justin Jewell, has 13 years of investment experience, and is supported by Anthony Robertson and Peter Higgins, who each have 19 years of investment experience. The fund benefits from the depth of BlueBay's HY and leveraged finance fixed-income resources, with a total of 35 staff who have an average of 13 years of industry experience. Track Record The fund has a defensive bias, resulting in outperformance in falling markets, for example in 2008, but underperformance during a HY market or macro-driven rally. Since inception, on a net-of-fees basis, the fund has had an annualised return of 10.3% (B EUR share class) against the benchmark annualised return of 11.3% (to end-October 2014.) This represents significant outperformance against peers, with the fund's Lipper category returning 6.8% (annualised) since the fund's inception. Fund Manager Founded in 2001 and now owned by the Royal Bank of Canada (AA/Stable/F1+), BlueBay is a specialist credit asset manager with assets under management of USD65.8bn at end-September 2014 (including USD7.5bn in HY credit). BlueBay has been investing in HY credit since 2002. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade. For example, notable structural deterioration in the fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals may result in the fund being placed 'Under Review' or downgraded. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. 