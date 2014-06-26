(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: BlueBay Investment Grade Libor
Fund
here
LONDON/PARIS, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
BlueBay Investment
Grade Libor Fund (BlueBay IGL) a 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating.
The fund is
managed by BlueBay Asset Management LLP.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's research-driven
investment approach,
allowing an effective exploitation of diversified sources of
fixed income
returns within a well-defined risk-control framework. The rating
is also
supported by the depth of BlueBay's dedicated fixed income
resources.
FUND PROFILE
BlueBay IGL is a sub-fund of a Luxembourg Part I SICAV and is
UCITS
IV-compliant. Launched in April 2008, the fund invests
predominately in euro
investment grade (IG) securities, with interest-rate duration
hedged to a
maximum of one year.
The fund aims to generate excess returns of 150bps per annum,
gross of fees,
over the Merrill Lynch Euro Currency Libor 3-Month Constant
Maturity Index with
a maximum tracking error of 4%. The fund had EUR1.1bn of assets
at end-May 2014.
INVESTMENT PROCESS
The fund implements a well-balanced, research-driven investment
process
combining macro, fundamental, technical and relative valuation
inputs in a
formalised, disciplined but also flexible and reactive manner.
Fixed income alpha sources result from the implementation of
high conviction,
mainly relative value trades (sector and security selection)
within well-defined
risk guidelines. Macro exposures are adjusted dynamically using
a
derivatives-based overlay strategy. Interest-rate duration is
hedged using
interest rate swaps and government bond futures.
RESOURCES
The lead portfolio manager (PM), Raphael Robelin, has 17 years
of investment
experience and is the co-CIO and co-head of IG. The fund
benefits from the depth
of BlueBay's IG fixed income resources (22 PMs and analysts,
with an average of
12 years of experience).
TRACK RECORD
Since its launch, the fund has exceeded its objectives,
returning a cumulative
26.1% (net of fees) compared with the benchmark of 9.2%, with an
annualised
tracking error of 2% as at end-May 2014. The fund benefits from
markets where
there are high levels of variability in credit spreads and
maintains an overall
long credit bias. As such, 2011 was a fairly poor year for the
fund as markets
were sentiment-driven, and the fund undertook too much risk as
the contagion
effect to corporate issuers was misjudged.
FUND MANAGER
Founded in 2001 and now owned by the Royal Bank of Canada
(AA/Stable/F1+),
BlueBay Asset Management is a specialist credit asset manager
with assets under
management of USD62.4bn as at end-March 2014 (of which USD27.6bn
was in IG
credit). BlueBay has been investing in IG credit and managing
long/short funds
since 2002.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, this may be manifested in significant structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance or excessive risk-taking relative to the
fund's investment
guidelines. Fitch sees limited key person dependency given the
depth of the IG
team.
Conversely, an upgrade could result from a demonstrated
consistent
outperformance of the funds objectives on a risk adjusted basis
during a number
of different market environments.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
For more information, please see
www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
+44 203 530 1388
Secondary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Committee Chairperson
Roger Merritt
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0636
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Ratings Criteria', dated 19
September 2011,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment
Processes and
Operational Attributes
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.