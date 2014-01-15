(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MADRID/LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Banco Mare
Nostrum's (BMN, BB+/Negative/B) new issuance of EUR500m mortgage
covered bonds
(Cedulas Hipotecarias or CH) a 'BBB+(EXP)' expected rating with
a Negative
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The EUR500m CH new issuance replaces EUR500m CH following early
amortisation in
November 2013.
Outstanding CHs after the new issuance's expected settlement
date (21 January
2014) will increase to EUR12.0bn (from EUR11.5bn), which will be
secured over
the bank's total mortgage book of about EUR20.5bn resulting in
nominal
overcollateralisation (OC) of 71%. This compares with BMN's
public minimum OC
commitment of 67% to which the agency gives credit in its
analysis.
The expected rating assigned to the new CH issuance is based on
BMN's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR), a Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) of 1
(very high
discontinuity risk), and our assessment of recoveries.
It also reflects that the relied upon OC for the entity's CH
programme, 67%, is
greater than the programme's break-even OC of 44% commensurate
with a 'BBB+'
rating scenario. In our opinion, this 44% OC would provide for
outstanding
recoveries in excess of 91% to CH investors under a 'BBB+'
stress following an
assumed CH default.
The Negative Outlook on the programme's rating is driven by the
Outlook on BMN's
IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of BMN's IDRs by two notches or more to 'BB-' would
result in a
downgrade of the CH programme.
Moreover, the rating is vulnerable to downgrade if the
programme's relied upon
OC dropped below the break-even OC ratio of 44%. If OC fell to
the legal minimum
(25%), negative rating migration of one notch would potentially
apply.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Antonio Casado
Associate Director
+34 91 702 57 76
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A
28004 Madrid
Secondary Analyst
Carlos Masip
Director
+34 91 702 57 73
Committee Chair
Juan David Garcia
Senior Director
+34 91 702 57 74
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4
September 2013,
'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 6 June 2013,
'EMEA Criteria
Addendum - Spain - Amended, dated 20 March 2013, 'Criteria for
Rating Granular
Corporate Balance- Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 28
March 2013 and
'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity &
Refinancing Stress
Addendum', dated 3 June 2013are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Amended
here
Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet
Securitisations (SME CLOs)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and
Spread Assumption
Addendum
here
Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans
Securing Covered Bonds
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.