(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social's (BNDES) upcoming issue of USD-denominated medium-term senior unsecured notes an expected foreign currency long-term rating of 'BBB(exp)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. The notes will rank equally with all of BNDES's other senior unsecured obligations. The expected rating is in line with BNDES's foreign currency long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB';Outlook Stable, which is equal to Brazil's sovereign rating and driven by support from the federal government. BNDES is Brazil's main development bank. It is 100% owned by the federal government and plays a crucial role in the implementation of government policies aimed at economic development. It is the principal provider of long-term financing for Brazilian companies and infrastructure projects. It also supports a wide range of sectors through minority shareholdings in large companies through its subsidiary BNDES Participacoes S.A. BNDES is currently rated as follows: -- Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs: 'BBB', Outlook Stable; -- Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs: 'F2'; -- Support rating: '2'; -- Support rating floor: 'BBB'; -- National long-term rating: 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; -- National short-term rating: 'F1+(bra)'; -- Foreign currency long-term rating of the USD1 billion unsecured notes maturing in 2019: 'BBB'.