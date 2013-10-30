(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China
Properties Group
Limited's (CPG; 'B-'/Stable) USD100m 13.5% senior notes due 2018
a final rating
of 'B-'.
The notes were issued as a tap to the USD150m senior unsecured
notes due 2018
issued on 9 October 2013, with the same terms and conditions.
The assignment of
the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to
information
already received and the final rating is in line with the
expected rating
assigned on 22 October 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Limited Sales Track Record: CPG had less than HKD1bn in annual
revenue in the
past three years, including HKD693m in 2012. However, given an
inventory of over
600,000 square metres in gross floor area (GFA) available for
sale in 2013, the
company can potentially achieve significant growth in sales if
it overcomes
technical issues delaying construction and chooses to ramp up
pre-sales.
Project Concentration Risk: Just one project, Chongqing
Manhattan, accounted for
over 95% of CPG's sales in 2012. Although Chongqing Manhattan
still has over 1.2
million sqm of unsold GFA and more projects are likely to
contribute to sales in
the future, the limited number of projects leads to
concentration risk, making
cash flow less likely to be stable.
High Capex Needs: While CPG has paid all land premiums for
existing projects,
given the more than 4.5 million sqm of GFA for future
development, Fitch
expects CPG to incur capex of over HKD8bn over the next four
years to develop
its property portfolio. Its current low gearing - net
debt/adjusted inventory
was 20% at end-H113, after excluding market revaluation from
investment
properties - may be maintained only if the company significantly
increases
pre-sales of its development properties.
Prime Locations: While its investment properties currently
generate limited
recurrent income, they were valued at HKD60bn at end-H113 and
are located in
prime locations in the downtowns of Shanghai and Chongqing.
Fitch expects the
unique locations and large scale of the investment properties to
provide CPG
with financial flexibility.
Low Land Costs: Much of the land bank was acquired over five
years ago at low
cost, especially for its projects in Shanghai. This should allow
CPG to achieve
higher gross and EBITDA margins of over 50% in its future sales.
It will also
provide CPG with price flexibility in a market downturn.
Strong Shareholder Support: The company's managing director and
75% shareholder,
Wong Sai Chung, has provided significant financial support by
subscribing to
HKD500m of convertible notes and providing a shareholders' loan
of over
HKD1.3bn, which is subordinated to CPG's other debt, including
the proposed
senior unsecured bonds. Funding from Mr Wong has helped underpin
the company's
financial position.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A deterioration in CPG's liquidity position. For example,
failure to refinance
maturing debt
- Repayment of the shareholders' loan without any improvement in
the company's
operating cash flows
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Attainment of contracted sales of over HKD5bn (2012: CNY138m
or HKD175m) and
recognised revenue of over HKD3bn while maintaining its current
strong financial
position
- Reduced concentration risk such that no single project
accounts for over 70%
of total sales
