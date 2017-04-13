(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned
power plant
construction company PT Citra Kusuma Perdana a National
Long-Term Rating of
'A-(idn)' with a Stable Outlook.
The rating benefits from the steady financial profile of PT
Kaltim Prima Coal
(KPC) as CKP's sole rental counterparty. The future cash flows
that CKP will
receive from the power plants are highly visible as they are
based on a
long-term contract with fixed monthly payments on a take-or-pay
basis as stated
in the power services agreement with KPC. These payments from
KPC also take
priority as defined under the Cash Distribution Agreement of
KPC. CKP's
creditors benefit from defined priority and waterfall conditions
under the debt
facility's agreements, and from a subordination agreement
related to Equity
Partner Loan Facility from Indocoal Resources (Cayman) Limited.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher-rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Single Off-Taker in KPC: CKP and KPC have entered into a Power
Services
Agreement (PSA) whereby CKP will provide services, including
planning,
engagement of contractor, procurement, supply, construction,
erection, testing,
and commissioning of the 3 x 18 megawatt (MW) power project.
Off-take by KPC
stipulates fixed monthly payments from KPC on a take-or-pay
basis, totalling
USD40 million per annum.
Not Integral to KPC Operation: CKP's service will be important
in generating
savings for KPC operation. However, KPC can access power
supplies fuelled by
the more expensive diesel, which is not considered integral to
its operations.
KPC's power requirement is 27MW, which is likely to be met
solely under the PSA.
Yet KPC would be able to sell any excess production, over the
nameplate
capacity, from the power plant to PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara
(Persero) (PLN,
BBB-/Positive).
Cost Pass-Through: Under the PSA, KPC bears full responsibility
and expense for
asset quality and maintenance. KPC also bears the costs and
risks of coal
supplies to operating the power station. Fixed rental payments
and cost
pass-through under the PSA, will allow CKP to meet stipulated
debt repayments
under its debt-facility agreements.
KPC's Stable Financial Profile: KPC's low financial risk profile
supports its
ability to service its rental payments with CKP. Fitch expects
improving
prospects for coal-linked revenues from a gradual recovery in
thermal coal
prices to support KPC's earnings growth. Its credit profile
reflects its
position as one of Indonesia's large coal-mining companies.
Defined Cash Flow Waterfall: KPC has implemented a cash
distribution agreement
(CDA) which prescribes the precedence (waterfall) for various
business purposes.
The agreement states that rental payments to CKP take priority
over payments of
KPC production expenses, annual tax liabilities, payment of
approved capital
expenditure, and payouts to the shareholders of KPC. The CDA
reduces potential
misappropriation by the shareholders. Payments to CKP are small
compared with
KPC's overall size, although this does not eliminate the risk of
non-payment due
to insufficient cash flow from KPC's operations.
Loan Covenants Provide Protection: Debt repayments benefit from
a credit
agreement that stipulates a priority of payments from an escrow
account -
including the maintenance of interest and debt service reserve
accounts - ahead
of operating costs. This agreement also stipulates
change-of-control conditions
such as Tata Power's controlled companies should continue to
hold a minimum 30%
stake in CKP and 25% in KPC to avoid triggering a default. This
provides for
adequate corporate governance protections via a continued
presence of a
substantial minority shareholding by Tata Power and its
controlled companies in
CKP and KPC.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Our 'A-(idn)' rating of CKP takes into consideration the credit
profile of its
sole counterparty off-taker - KPC. We also compare the credit
profiles of CKP
with other national rated peers such as PT Aneka Gas Industri
Tbk
(A-(idn)/Stable), an industrial gases company, and PT Berlina
Tbk
(A-(idn)/Stable), a plastic packaging manufacturing company.
Fitch assesses
CKP's financial profile to be stronger than these peers, in
particular its FFO
interest coverage. CKP benefits from more predictable cash
flows, reflecting the
defined and fixed-cash receipts under the PPA from KPC, and the
larger size and
profitability of KPC's coal-mining operations. However, CKP is
reliant on a sole
off-taker with limited scope of operations and structural
limitations on any
revenue upside, unlike these peers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Fixed rental payments of USD40 million per annum from KPC
under the Power
Sharing Agreement over 2017 to 2021.
- Debt of USD69.5 million, including an upsize amount of USD30
million under
ICICI Facility A, maturing in 2021.
- Debt of USD30 million under Facility B, maturing in 2018.
- Principal debt repayment in line with management estimates,
which is higher
than the stipulated minimum debt maturities, as detailed in the
draft repayment
terms dated 28 February 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- No positive rating action is anticipated, given the limited
operational
benefit to and integration with the sole off-taker.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- FFO-adjusted net leverage above 3.0x on a sustained basis.
- Unfavourable changes in Power Service Agreements, including
its cancellation,
or that result in changes to the existing payment structure
and/or delay in
receipt of payments
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity, Spread-out Maturities: We believe that CKP's
forecast cash
flows are adequate to repay its debt facilities within their
maturities. Debt
repayments also benefit from a priority under the creditor
agreement and from
maintenance of interest and debt-service reserve accounts. Fitch
expects CKP to
make a total principal debt repayment of about USD26 million in
2017 from
expected FCF of about USD26.5 million in 2017.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT Citra Kusuma Perdana
--National Long-Term Rating assigned at 'A-(idn)'; Outlook
Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Salman Alamsyah
+62 21 2988 6818
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Sajal Kishore
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0321
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
