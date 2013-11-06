(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong
Kong-based China
CITIC Bank International Limited's (CNCBI, 'BBB'/Stable) USD300m
Basel
III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes a final rating of
'BBB-'.
The notes represent direct, unsecured, and subordinated
obligations of the bank.
They carry a fixed coupon of 6.0% up to the call date and
floating rates
thereafter. The notes are due in May 2024 and they will be
callable by CNCBI
after five and a half years. They qualify as Tier 2 capital for
CNCBI but they
do not qualify as capital for the bank's parent China CITIC Bank
(CNCB,
'BBB'/Stable/'b+').
KEY RATING DRIVERS
In line with its criteria, Fitch rates the notes one notch below
CNCBI's
Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb' to reflect their below-average
recovery prospect
relative to senior unsecured instruments given their
subordination and their
partial write-down feature.
They have been notched from the bank's VR (i.e. the anchor
rating) as Fitch
believes that the bank's intrinsic financial strength adequately
captures the
non-viability risk. The issue rating does currently not rely on
potential
support from CNCB or the Chinese authorities.
Under Fitch's methodology the instrument does not qualify for
any equity credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to CNCBI's VR would impact the issue's rating in the
absence of
support from CNCB being factored in. The VR is sensitive to
changes in the
bank's risk appetite, particularly with regard to the expansion
into China and
the degree of integration with its parent, whose VR is lower
than CNCBI's.
In addition the issue rating is sensitive to changes around
Fitch's view of
parental and sovereign support, in particular if there were
indications that
support from the Chinese authorities to CNCB could pass through
to CNCBI's
subordinated notes.
The other ratings of CNCBI are unaffected and are as follows:
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: 'F1'
Viability Rating: 'bbb'
Support Rating: '2'
Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB'
Subordinated notes without non-viability clauses: 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jin Hur, CA
Analyst
+852 2263 9944
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities",
dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.