HONG KONG, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based COFCO (Hong
Kong) Limited (COFCO HK) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'A-' and
senior unsecured rating of 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also assigned COFCO HK's proposed USD notes an
expected 'A-(EXP)'
rating. The notes are to be issued by wholly owned subsidiary
Prosperous Ray
Limited, and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by COFCO
HK.
The final rating on the proposed notes is contingent upon the
receipt of
documents conforming to information already received. Net
proceeds from the
issue will mainly be used for general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rating Notched from Parent's: Using a top-down approach in its
"Parent and
Subsidiary Rating Linkage" criteria, Fitch has notched COFCO
HK's IDR one level
below its sole owner COFCO Corporation (COFCO) to reflect the
very strong
operational and strategic linkages between the two companies.
The Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's expectation of the parent's continuous support
for COFCO HK.
COFCO's rating is in turn assessed by notching down one level
from China's
Long-Term IDR ('A+'/Stable) to reflect the very strong linkage
between COFCO and
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
(SASAC). COFCO is
the largest vertically integrated trader and supplier of
agricultural and food
products and service in China, and is 100% owned by the
sovereign through the
SASAC.
Parent Pivotal to Food Security: COFCO is of strategic
importance in ensuring
sustainable food security for China's growing population. COFCO
is one of the
two state-owned enterprises (SOEs) owned by the central
government to be
involved in agriculture and food industries, and the only one
that covers the
full value chain.
COFCO is an important policy tool used by the Chinese government
to ensure
long-term food security. This is reflected in COFCO's extensive
involvement in
China's agricultural industrialization, grains trading, domestic
grain
logistics, food price stabilization, and food quality and safety
standards. As
the exclusive manager of state quotas for wheat imports and the
sole agent of
corn import quotas, COFCO accounts for 90% of wheat imports, 43%
of corn
imports, and 54% of rice exports in China. COFCO is crucial in
ensuring
sufficient grain supplies when China's production falls below
consumption and
imports are required.
In addition, COFCO is important in distributing domestically
produced grain
across the country, where grain production is skewed towards the
northeast while
the main consumption regions are in the south and east. COFCO
controls close to
25% of the capacity of the logistics system through its wholly
owned China Grain
and Logistics Corporation, another central-government-owned
enterprise being
injected into COFCO in 2013 by the government. COFCO helps to
stabilise
staple-food prices in China through its production capacity and
distribution
network. COFCO is also taking the lead in food quality and
safety standards.
Strong linkages with parent: COFCO HK has strong operational and
strategic ties
to its parent. COFCO HK accounted for 55% of COFCO's 2012 total
revenue and 49%
of total assets, and contributed to 73% of COFCO's EBITDA in
2012. COFCO has
absolute management control over COFCO HK, including centralized
treasury
management. In addition, COFCO HK is positioned by COFCO as its
platform for
globalization and diversifying into non-agriculture related
sectors (except
financial services).
Leverage Moderately high: COFCO HK has moderately high financial
leverage, as
measured by funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage,
of 4.1x at
end-2012. This is mainly attributable to high capex and working
capital
requirements, including those from the property development and
agri-food
processing segments. These were used to fund its rapid
expansion, which saw
revenue grow to HKD 135.7bn in 2012 from HKD71.4bn in 2009.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating actions include:
- Negative rating action on the Chinese sovereign
- Weakening of the linkages between COFCO HK and COFCO
- Weakening of the linkages between COFCO and the Chinese
sovereign
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Positive rating action on the Chinese sovereign
- Strengthening of the linkages between COFCO and the Chinese
sovereign
- Strengthening of the linkages between COFCO HK and COFCO,
specifically, the
injection of other core assets including COFCO Agri-Trading &
Logistics and
China Grains Logistics Corporation by COFCO into COFCO HK may
result in the
removal of the one-notch difference between the ratings for
COFCO HK and the
assessment for COFCO.
