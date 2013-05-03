(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Commercial Bank of Dubai's (CBD) USD2bn EMTN programme a
Long-term senior debt rating of 'A-' and Short-term senior debt rating of 'F2'.
The ratings are assigned to the programme and not to the certificates issued
under the programme. There is no assurance that certificates issued under the
programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific
issue under the programme will have the same rating as the rating assigned to
the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
The ratings assigned to the programme are equalised with CBD's Long-term and
Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs). The ratings would therefore be
sensitive to any change in CBD's IDRs.
Established in 1969, CBD has a well-established corporate banking franchise in
the UAE. The bank is increasing expansion in retail banking, SME finance and
Islamic banking to diversify its business and earnings. Listed on the Dubai
Securities Market, CBD is 20% owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai,
which is majority owned by the government of Dubai. Several prominent business
families also own stakes in the bank.
CBD's ratings are as follows:
Long-term IDR: 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'bb+'
Support Rating: '1'
Support Rating Floor: 'A-'
EMTN Programme: Senior unsecured debt: 'A-'/'F2'