Sept 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Continental AG's (BBB/Stable/F2) proposed seven-year
senior unsecured notes of a benchmark size an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)'.
Proceeds from the proposed notes are expected to be used to refinance the early
redemption of the EUR625m existing 7.125% notes maturing in 2018 at
significantly more favourable terms. The proposed notes will be unsecured and
unsubordinated and will benefit from guarantees from 10 Continental operating
subsidiaries.
The notes' documentation includes a call option (make-whole) for Continental and
a change of control put option, which excludes Shaeffler under certain
conditions. It also includes covenants related to a limitation of indebtedness,
restricted payments including dividends, and merger, split and sale of assets.
In particular, it limits the payment of dividends and making of loans to
shareholders to an aggregate EUR750m per year or 1% of its market capitalisation
if it exceeds EUR10bn. These restrictions will disappear if the group is rated
investment grade by at least two rating agencies.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Standalone Rating
The upgrade of Continental's Issuer Default Rating to 'BBB' from 'BB' on 15 July
2013 reflected Fitch's assessment of the parent subsidiary linkage between the
Schaeffler Group and Continental. Fitch now deems the linkage weak enough to
rate Continental on a standalone basis. The linkage was weakened by Schaeffler
reducing its stake to 49.9%, Continental extending its bank debt agreement with
tight ring-fencing of cash flows to 2018 and Continental's independent dividend
distribution policy. A strengthening of the linkage is considered unlikely and
would be treated as event risk.
Strong Business Profile
Continental's ratings reflect its large manufacturing operations, global
footprint, top ranking positions in the markets in which it operates, solid
end-market diversification with about 30% of sales in the less volatile
replacements business and strong R&D capability.
Sound Profitability
The company's financial profile is strong and relatively resilient against the
cyclicality and volatility experienced in the automotive supply industry. Fitch
expects EBITDAR margins of 15% for 2013 and beyond. Profitability is also
supported by Continental's tyre business, which accounted for 29% of 2012 sales
and resulted in an EBITDAR margin of about 19%.
Strong Free Cash Flow
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Continental's solid
underlying funds from operations (FFO) margin will remain at approximately 10%
in the next couple of years. This would be sufficient to cover the high 6% capex
to revenue outlays and the company's conservative dividend policy. Fitch expects
the free cash flow (FCF) margin to remain in the range of 2.5%-3.5% in 2013 and
beyond.
Leverage Decreasing
The Stable Outlook is further supported by Fitch's expectations that
Continental's FFO adjusted leverage will decrease to well under 2.0x during 2014
from 2.3x at end-2012 and from a peak of over 6.0x at end-2007.
Strong Liquidity
Fitch estimates that cash and undrawn committed credit facilities amounted to
around EUR4.5bn at end-June 2013. Fitch expects FCF of at least EUR1bn in 2014
and beyond. Given its liquidity-generating ability, Continental opted for early
redemption in July and September 2013 of two bonds amounting to EUR1.75bn with
coupons of 7.5% and 8.5% and the new issuance of a EUR750m bond with a 3% coupon
and the expected 2020 bond.
Raw Materials Exposure
Raw materials constitute a major part of Continental's cost structure and the
historical high volatility of their prices has been a significant driver of the
group's profitability. Continental does not actively hedge against the risk by
using derivative instruments but intends to compensate for or pass on its
increased costs to customers. A portion of this cost is typically hedged and
covered by raw materials clauses, but these clauses and hedges only protect for
a limited period of time. Continental currently benefits from significantly
reduced raw materials prices and continuing demand especially in the replacement
tyre business driving the high profitability performance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Strong FCF Margins
Positive rating action may occur if, on a sustained basis, EBITDAR margins
increase to above 15%, FCF margins improve to 3.0% and FFO adjusted leverage
falls well below 1.5x. Fitch believes that given the independent dividend policy
and some discretionary capex outlays currently, Continental has sufficient
headroom to achieve these guidelines within two years.
Increasing Leverage
An increase in FFO adjusted leverage to above 2.0x or FCF margins falling to or
below 1% to 2% may result in a negative rating action.
Schaeffler Linkage
Any change in Schaeffler's influence on Continental resulting in a weakening of
Continental's credit profile could lead to a reassessment of Fitch's standalone
approach to Continental's rating. This may also occur in case of a merger of
Continental AG with Schaeffler Group, if this combination led to a deterioration
of the consolidated financial profile.