June 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Coventry Building Society's (A/Stable/F1/a) GBP400m resetting perpetual contingent convertible additional Tier 1 capital securities a 'BB+' final rating. The rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 17 June 2014.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The notes are additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments with fully discretionary interest payments and are subject to conversion into core capital deferred shares (CCDS) on breach of a 7% CRD IV common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio. Although Coventry does not yet have any CCDS in issuance, it has received members' approval to issue these at any time.

The securities are notched five levels below Coventry's 'a' Viability Rating (VR), in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities". The notes are notched twice for loss severity to reflect the conversion into CCDS on breach of the trigger, and three times for non-performance risk.

The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments' fully discretionary interest payment, which Fitch considers the most easily activated form of loss absorption. The issuer will not make an interest payment if it has insufficient distributable items or if it is insolvent. The issuer will also be subject to restrictions on interest payments if it fails to meet the combined buffer capital requirements that will be gradually phased in from 2016.

Fitch has assigned 100% equity credit to the securities. This reflects their full coupon flexibility, the ability to be converted into CCDS before the society becomes non-viable, their permanent nature and their subordination to all senior creditors.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

As the securities are notched down from Coventry's VR, their rating is mostly sensitive to any change in this rating. The securities' ratings are also sensitive to any change in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in Coventry's VR. This could reflect a change in capital management or flexibility or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffers, for example.