(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
assigned CP ALL
Public Company Limited's (CP ALL, A(tha)/Stable) new senior
unsecured bonds a
National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(tha)'. The bonds, totalling up
to THB4.5
billion, will be due in 2029. The proceeds will be used to repay
the
Thailand-based retailer's maturing bonds.
The rating on the senior unsecured bonds is one notch lower than
CP ALL's
'A(tha)' National Long-Term Rating due to a significant amount
of prior-ranking
debt, which made up 3.5x of the company's EBITDA in 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Financial Leverage: Fitch expects CP ALL's FFO-adjusted net
leverage to
remain high at above 3.5x beyond 2018. Deleveraging at CP ALL
has been slower
than we had expected because of a weak domestic economy in past
two years. Sale
of shares in subsidiary Siam Makro Public Company Limited
(Makro) is also
unlikely to take place in the next 12 months, in our view.
Moderate-but-Defensive Growth: Fitch expects CP ALL's sales to
increase by
9%-10% a year in 2017-2018, driven mainly by new store openings
and a recovery
in same-store sales growth to 3%-4% a year for both 7-Eleven and
Makro stores
(2016: 2.4% and 4.1%, respectively), in line with the domestic
economic
recovery. The company also continues to benefit from the
"defensive" nature of
its business, which sells daily essentials with low revenue and
margin
volatility; its medium-term growth potential is still supported
by Thailand's
immature market for modern-food retailing.
Leading Market Position: We believe CP ALL is likely to maintain
its leading
position despite intense competition. The company has more than
9,500 stores
nationwide, and a more-than-60% share of the convenience-store
market in
Thailand, far more than its closest rival. Its dominance is
supported by its
large network and coverage area, along with well-established
functions such as
logistics, supply and maintenance, and staff training and
development.
Strong Retail Brand: CP ALL operates 7-Eleven stores, a leading
international
brand of convenience chain stores. CP ALL was granted an area
licence agreement
for Thailand from 7-Eleven, Inc., USA, with the first store
opening in 1989.
Thailand is now the second-largest international licensee of
7-Eleven, Inc.,
after Japan.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
CP ALL has a strong domestic market position as the largest
convenient store
chain in Thailand, similar to The Siam Cement Public Company
Limited (SCC,
A(tha)/Positive), the largest cement and downstream
petrochemicals producer in
Thailand and Thai Oil Public Company Limited (TOP,
AA-(tha)/Stable), the largest
oil refiner in Thailand. However, CP ALL has a stronger
competitive position
with its market share significantly larger than that of its
closest rival. CP
ALL also has lower business risk than SCC and TOP, which are
exposed to cyclical
demand for their products and the fluctuation of commodity
price, reflected by
CP ALL's more stable level of EBITDAR margin. CP ALL's
financial leverage is,
however, significantly higher than both peers, due to the debt
incurred from the
leveraged buy-out of Makro in 2013. Given the sector's low
capital
intensiveness, CP ALL's financial leverage should decrease over
time.
CP ALL's lower business risk should compensate for its higher
financial leverage
than SCC. On the other hand, the financial leverage of TOP,
which is very low at
about 1.0x, warrants its higher rating. TOP's credit rating is
also notched up
to reflect its linkage to the PTT group.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth of 9%-10% per year in 2017-2018;
- EBITDAR margin to improve to 10.2%-10.4% in 2017-2018;
- 700 new 7-Eleven stores per year in 2017-2018 and four new
large-format stores
per year for Makro in 2017-2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage at less than 3.5x (end-2016: 5.4x).
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- A failure to reduce FFO-adjusted net leverage to below 4.5x by
2018.
- Deterioration in EBITDAR margin to below 7.5% on a sustained
basis (2016:
10.1%).
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: CP ALL had total debt of THB199 billion as of
end-2016. About
15.8% will be due in the next 12 months from end-2016. About 96%
of its total
debt is Thai baht bonds, 67% of which are secured by Makro
shares. The liquidity
is mainly supported by its cash and current investment of
THB34.8 billion, its
strong cash flow generation as well as its strong accessibility
to debt capital
market.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Director
+66 2108 0160
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2108 0161
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 22 September 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria -- Effective Oct. 30, 2013 -
March 7, 2017 (pub.
30 Oct 2013)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001